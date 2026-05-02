Between Provo And Fishlake National Forest Is A Scenic Utah State Park For Endless Mountain Adventures

Destinations that are the geographic equivalent of a Swiss Army knife are rare. For example, imagine a natural alpine lake with a beach that's perfect for lounging with a trashy novel while your friends rip around the placid water on jet skis. Those sorts of spots exist, and you can find one between Provo and Fishlake National Forest in Utah. There, the scenic Millsite State Park offers endless mountain and aquatic adventures in nearly every form.

The state park has evolved from its origins as a flour mill site. It's now a hub, with several spokes leading out to different outdoor experiences. Millsite State Park sits at the beginning of the Ferron Canyon, bookended by undulating landscapes to the east and west, with sandstone rising 2,000 feet into the air. At its heart lies a reservoir, a secondary source of fun for hotter days and watersports enthusiasts, while the imposing terrain beckons hikers and ATVs.

Open since 1971, the park has morphed into a multipurpose, multi-adventure destination. Picnic areas and a beach await daytrippers, while boat launches, campsites, and RV hookups let guests stay a while longer. "Beautiful beach around the reservoir and the campsites are close enough that you can let the kids go swim and still keep a close eye on them," local Casey Billings wrote in a review on Google, adding it has "some of the most friendly staff I've met at a state park."