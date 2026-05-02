Between Provo And Fishlake National Forest Is A Scenic Utah State Park For Endless Mountain Adventures
Destinations that are the geographic equivalent of a Swiss Army knife are rare. For example, imagine a natural alpine lake with a beach that's perfect for lounging with a trashy novel while your friends rip around the placid water on jet skis. Those sorts of spots exist, and you can find one between Provo and Fishlake National Forest in Utah. There, the scenic Millsite State Park offers endless mountain and aquatic adventures in nearly every form.
The state park has evolved from its origins as a flour mill site. It's now a hub, with several spokes leading out to different outdoor experiences. Millsite State Park sits at the beginning of the Ferron Canyon, bookended by undulating landscapes to the east and west, with sandstone rising 2,000 feet into the air. At its heart lies a reservoir, a secondary source of fun for hotter days and watersports enthusiasts, while the imposing terrain beckons hikers and ATVs.
Open since 1971, the park has morphed into a multipurpose, multi-adventure destination. Picnic areas and a beach await daytrippers, while boat launches, campsites, and RV hookups let guests stay a while longer. "Beautiful beach around the reservoir and the campsites are close enough that you can let the kids go swim and still keep a close eye on them," local Casey Billings wrote in a review on Google, adding it has "some of the most friendly staff I've met at a state park."
Hike, fish, and golf at Millsite
Utah seems already loaded with an embarrassment of natural riches. Its "Mighty 5" national parks can be sandwiched into one itinerary for an unforgettable, scenic road trip. Fortunately, Millsite State Park will rest at the end — or start — of the drive. The scenic state park rewards the senses with a broad spectrum of colors: the sandy hue of the surrounding terrain, broken by spurts of green, while the arresting red of the neighboring sandstone cliffs jut out into the sky. You can see them best on the Dry Wash Trail, an out-and-back trek that passes along the shale stone and surrounding greenery. Yet it's the turquoise of the 435-acre reservoir's waters that draws in many visitors.
The reservoir's calm surface makes it ideal for paddling and boating. Visitors who don't have a vessel can rent one. Below the waters' surface, bluehead suckers and several varieties of trout await anglers. "I love the size of the lake," one visitor wrote in a review on Google. "It's not busy, and it's easy to access. The beach access there makes an easy spot to have fun with the whole family." Your visit should also take advantage of the surroundings.
The Manti-La Sal National Forest, with its rich wildlife and dense greenery, rests right next to the park. Built into it is the Arapeen OHV Trail System, a 550-mile web of mountain treks that are just as suitable for mountain bikes or feet as they are for ATVs. You can even subject yourself to a dose of 18-hole therapy at the Millsite Golf Course on the park's eastern edge, whose bucolic surroundings will help calm your nerves — depending on your handicap and par. Unless you launch a ball into the reservoir's outflow.
The logistics of visiting Millsite State Park
Reaching Millsite State Park provides another form of adventure — a logistical one. The nearest major transit hub, Salt Lake City International Airport, lies about three hours away. To justify the hassle, combine the state park with an excursion during a bigger trip to Canyonlands National Park, which has some of the southwest's most vibrant canyon views. And while there, be sure to take the Chesler Park Loop, an epic hiking trail that showcases the national park's stunning sandstone structures.
With so much to do, there's very little reason to overnight anywhere else. Thankfully, Millsite State Park has 10 tent sites and 10 RV sites with partial hookups. Though the state park is remote, it boasts a bevy of modern conveniences, including BBQ grills, two large pavilions, drinking water, and picnic areas. Guests laud the facilities that come with the campsites, claiming they're clean and well-maintained, which can be a luxury at some Utah state parks. Be sure to book your sites in advance, especially if you're targeting weekends and holidays. While there's no wrong time of year to visit, Millsite enjoys the full breadth of all four seasons. Unless you want to bake in the sun, book your trip for fall or spring.