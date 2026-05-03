The Friendly US State Inviting Tourists To 'Visit Your Neighbors' In 2026 Has Quirky Cities And Outdoor Fun
How does a state repair a winter spent in the headlines for all the wrong reasons? Where scenes of federal authorities and locals clashing become the norm, and a continued dip in Canadian citizens' travel puts a dent in the tourism industry? For Minnesota, the answer lies in reminding travelers why they'd visit in the first place, inviting them to quirky cities and outdoor fun in a call to "visit your neighbors" in 2026. It's a reminder to everyone that the "Minnesota nice" meme exists for a reason.
The campaign follows a rough winter for the North Star State, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents swooped into the state in an action dubbed Operation Metro Surge to enforce stringent immigration policies en masse. The resulting flood of negative headlines outshone the big-hearted acts of kindness amid the chaos. Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism board, extended an invitation via an ad to "Come Visit Your Neighbors." The board's executive director, Lauren Bennet McGinty, told Travel Weekly, "It's to demonstrate to the rest of the world that we are here and we are friendly, and we really love each other as neighbors. We want people to come experience that for themselves."
Minnesota is steadfastly maintaining its reputation among travelers as one of the friendliest states in America. The new campaign plays into that theme, promoting the concept of "neighborism" as a "commitment to protecting the people around you, no matter who they are or where they came from." The wording is a clear nod to violence and unrest, which upended life across the state during ICE's surge. Now, Explore Minnesota is hoping to replace images of ICE with "Minnesota Nice."
The quirky side of Minnesota
There's a distinct knack for quirk in Minnesota, perhaps an upshot of its unique brand of courtesy. Towns and cities occupy the weird space between bustling and easy-going. Near the top of the list of quirky cities is Two Harbors, a destination known for its unique accommodations and quaint coffee shops. The town occupies, well, two harbors on Lake Superior, with two enclaves, Agate Bay and Burlington. There, you can enjoy several unique cups of Joe, galavanting about town or at Gooseberry Falls State Park, then resting in eccentric digs like the Northern Rail Traincar Inn, which splits its rooms among themed train boxcars.
If that doesn't seem unique or quirky enough, the small city of Blue Earth offers a quirky chaser. The small-ish destination includes offbeat museums, worthwhile microbreweries, and a giant. At the city's entrance lies a colorful icon of a different hue, the Jolly Green Giant, a massive embodiment of bountiful crops, healthy eating, and a nod to the canned and frozen food company that once called Blue Earth home, with a size 78 shoe.
Getting from one city to the next isn't much of a hassle either. Minnesota boasts some of the country's safest roads, according to the personal injury law firm John Foy and Associates. The state's 22 Scenic Byways crisscross the state to create a network that begs exploration while rewarding the effort with gorgeous views. The shoulders and exits have plenty to offer as well. Minnesota is known for its massive roadside attractions. The state has several massive Paul Bunyans deserving of a hamfisted attempt at a selfie, while Otto the Otter leads a pack of oddball, seemingly random animals lining the roads and entrances to towns.
Find outdoor fun in the North Star State
Minnesota is also blue. Not downtrodden so much as pockmarked with bodies of water, each representing a chance at outdoor fun. It's only natural that a state that serves as a bookend to the Mississippi River and thousands of lakes develops and guards a reputation for natural beauty. In fact, lakes take up 4,600 square miles of the state's surface, creating 34,248 miles of shoreline to explore. Lake Superior probably comes to mind for most travelers first, and sure, the largest of the Great Lakes probably deserves a visit for first-timers. But sleeper picks and cult classics dot the entire state.
Minnesota's bodies of water come in two flavors. The first (and most recognizable) are massive aquatic destinations like Kabetogama Lake, lined with cabins that offer a summer-vacation paradise within Voyageurs National Park, one of the North Star State's more underrated national parks. The fun doesn't have to be tied directly to a lake, though. In some cases, you can match the state's quirk and outdoor fun. Lakeside towns like Nisswa, Excelsior, and Walker offer a sampling of the unique subculture and atmosphere of life alongside one of the state's 11,842 lakes.
Minnesota is a state where waterfalls mix with quarries, beautiful flatlands, and prairies in destinations like the Pipestone National Monument. It also carries deep historical significance as a site for quarreling tribes, which used its stones to make ceremonial pipes. That history of peaceful gathering now seeps into Explore Minnesota's current campaign. "For us it was really about make this about the people," McGinty told Skift. "Make this about the individuals here who make this place special, and don't focus on politics. But focus on the idea that you can be a good neighbor to someone no matter their political affiliation."