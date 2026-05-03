The Friendly US State Inviting Tourists To 'Visit Your Neighbors' In 2026 Has Quirky Cities And Outdoor Fun

How does a state repair a winter spent in the headlines for all the wrong reasons? Where scenes of federal authorities and locals clashing become the norm, and a continued dip in Canadian citizens' travel puts a dent in the tourism industry? For Minnesota, the answer lies in reminding travelers why they'd visit in the first place, inviting them to quirky cities and outdoor fun in a call to "visit your neighbors" in 2026. It's a reminder to everyone that the "Minnesota nice" meme exists for a reason.

The campaign follows a rough winter for the North Star State, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents swooped into the state in an action dubbed Operation Metro Surge to enforce stringent immigration policies en masse. The resulting flood of negative headlines outshone the big-hearted acts of kindness amid the chaos. Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism board, extended an invitation via an ad to "Come Visit Your Neighbors." The board's executive director, Lauren Bennet McGinty, told Travel Weekly, "It's to demonstrate to the rest of the world that we are here and we are friendly, and we really love each other as neighbors. We want people to come experience that for themselves."

Minnesota is steadfastly maintaining its reputation among travelers as one of the friendliest states in America. The new campaign plays into that theme, promoting the concept of "neighborism" as a "commitment to protecting the people around you, no matter who they are or where they came from." The wording is a clear nod to violence and unrest, which upended life across the state during ICE's surge. Now, Explore Minnesota is hoping to replace images of ICE with "Minnesota Nice."