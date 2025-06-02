This Minnesota City Is Known For Unique Accommodations, Quaint Coffee Shops, And Lakeside Adventures
When Lake Superior is your destination, the drive is going to be amazing, no matter which state you're in. You get to experience one of the Midwest's most stunning gems on a scenic road trip. It's totally worth embarking on a journey, starting from the small Michigan city of Marquette with its hidden waterfall hikes, toward Wisconsin, where more outdoor adventures await on the shore of Ashland. Of course, you knew that Lake Superior extends all the way to Minnesota — it's almost the size of Austria (yes, the country). And the most fun part is choosing which city for your lakeside getaway. If you're craving vast green spaces and cool bed-and-breakfasts with a side of a good cup of coffee, Two Harbors is the perfect place.
Taking up two bays of Lake Superior, the city we now know as Two Harbors was two communities — Agate Bay and Burlington. They merged into one village in 1888 and soon grew to become a city in 1907. With a reputation as an industrial town, logging initially fueled the economy of Two Harbors. Then, more factories started popping up, and the city began producing bottles, fiberglass, three-wheeled mailsters, and more. Although nowadays it's considered a shipping town, Two Harbors is nothing short of surprising. From waterfront landmarks to unique accommodations, this city can take your breath away and keep you wanting more.
Fly into Duluth International Airport, and a cab will take you to Two Harbors in 45 minutes. Otherwise, driving from Minneapolis can take up to three hours. Coming from North Dakota's largest city, the iconic Fargo, expect to be on the road for around five hours. And if you dare to attempt to drive from Chicago, pack enough snacks for over an eight-hour drive.
Enjoy your stay and your morning coffee in Two Harbors
Ever wish to book a hotel room that was so luxurious that everyone envied you? Two Harbors has a couple of those places, but replace "luxurious" with "extraordinary" and "singular." At the Northern Rail Traincar Inn, you can rest in an authentic train boxcar, each with a different theme such as Victorian, safari, and more. On top of that, the inn's hallway looks like a vintage train station platform, making your stay all the more outstanding.
The quirky accommodations in Two Harbors don't stop there — the oldest operating lighthouse in Minnesota is now the Lighthouse Bed and Breakfast. The gorgeous 19th-century redbrick building boasts fantastic vistas of the lake, overlooking Agate Bay. As for those who seek lush woodlands for their escape, book the 1974 A-frame Wild Pines Cabin, which accommodates up to six guests. Located on 40 acres of private property, this is where you'll be in complete solitude, except for nature's sounds.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and the quality of your coffee is even more important. Head into town and straight to Cedar Coffee Company for your morning cappuccino. Feeling fancy? Order the affogato or frappe. Pair it with a delicious croissant breakfast sandwich or a classic avocado toast, and you'll be ready for the day. Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters is another top spot for those who like to consume caffeine in a specific way. This isn't your average coffee shop, either. Guests love to sip on pistachio cream cortados, cherry pie lattes, or a tangerine dream cappuccinos. Frankly, refined doesn't even begin to describe the experience there. But if you prefer the old-school breakfast and coffee, make your way to Judy's Cafe for that quintessential small-town feel.
State parks, beaches, and lighthouse views for days
When in Two Harbors, you must spend a day at Gooseberry Falls State Park, where 1,662 acres of pine trees, towering cedar, spruce forests, and lakefront access beg for exploration. With 20 miles of hiking trails following the Gooseberry River, put on your sturdy shoes and roam the aspen woodlands — camping is also available at the state park for those who wish to rough it out. In the wintertime, you can also go cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. However, the crown jewel of the state park is the namesake four-level waterfall.
Split Rock Lighthouse State Park has plenty of areas dotted throughout its 2,200 acres. For starters, Pebble Beach is a wonderful place to chill by the lake. From here, you can admire the Split Rock Lighthouse or walk back a little toward the highway to arrive at a scenic spot called "View of the Lighthouse." After taking in the spectacular panoramas, go on a short hike to Little Two Harbors, which takes less than 20 minutes from the vantage point. This quiet beach features even more striking vistas of the lighthouse, best admired during the golden hour and sunset. As you wander around the area, you'll come across a wooden stairway that leads you to a small cove — Bob's Stairs is a tree-covered path where every stop you make is a sight of its own.
Some people like collecting seashells from the beach, but in Two Harbors, you can search for gemstones at Agate Bay Beach. The agate on the rocky shore is abundant, especially after a stormy day. Take a memento or two to say goodbye to the city before heading to another northern Minnesota town, Grand Marais — an artsy haven with more Lake Superior escapades.