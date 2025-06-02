This Minnesota City Is Known For Unique Accommodations, Quaint Coffee Shops, And Lakeside Adventures

When Lake Superior is your destination, the drive is going to be amazing, no matter which state you're in. You get to experience one of the Midwest's most stunning gems on a scenic road trip. It's totally worth embarking on a journey, starting from the small Michigan city of Marquette with its hidden waterfall hikes, toward Wisconsin, where more outdoor adventures await on the shore of Ashland. Of course, you knew that Lake Superior extends all the way to Minnesota — it's almost the size of Austria (yes, the country). And the most fun part is choosing which city for your lakeside getaway. If you're craving vast green spaces and cool bed-and-breakfasts with a side of a good cup of coffee, Two Harbors is the perfect place.

Taking up two bays of Lake Superior, the city we now know as Two Harbors was two communities — Agate Bay and Burlington. They merged into one village in 1888 and soon grew to become a city in 1907. With a reputation as an industrial town, logging initially fueled the economy of Two Harbors. Then, more factories started popping up, and the city began producing bottles, fiberglass, three-wheeled mailsters, and more. Although nowadays it's considered a shipping town, Two Harbors is nothing short of surprising. From waterfront landmarks to unique accommodations, this city can take your breath away and keep you wanting more.

Fly into Duluth International Airport, and a cab will take you to Two Harbors in 45 minutes. Otherwise, driving from Minneapolis can take up to three hours. Coming from North Dakota's largest city, the iconic Fargo, expect to be on the road for around five hours. And if you dare to attempt to drive from Chicago, pack enough snacks for over an eight-hour drive.