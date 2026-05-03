Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Has Tours And Family Fun South Of Pittsburgh

From the ancient bones lining the Paris Catacombs to the army of glowworms twinkling in the depths of New Zealand's Waitomo Caves, some of the world's most fascinating destinations lie hidden underground. Subterranean worlds are often filled with wonders too cool and fragile to exist in daylight, making the daring journey into darkness worth the trek. Lying deep in the earth beneath Pennsylvania is a cave so unique and vast that it holds the honor of being the state's first and only underground state park. Laurel Caverns State Park is home to the largest cavern in Pennsylvania that, at a depth of 476 feet, is also one of the world's steepest. Guided tours led by the Laurel Caverns Conservancy and family-friendly activities make this park, about an hour-and-a-half south of Pittsburgh, worth a visit.

Laurel Caverns is a 4-mile underground labyrinth tunneled out in sandstone. Within are pockets of pristine water and ceilings that soar as high as 50 feet. In addition to being Pennsylvania's largest cave, Laurel Caverns boasts another unique claim to fame: it's home to the largest natural bat hibernaculum in the Northeast. If these flying critters make you squeamish, don't worry — you're unlikely to encounter any during your visit. The caverns are closed in wintertime, which is the bats' hibernation season. Visits are conducted in spring, summer, and autumn when there isn't a bat to be found — at least in public areas.