Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Has Tours And Family Fun South Of Pittsburgh
From the ancient bones lining the Paris Catacombs to the army of glowworms twinkling in the depths of New Zealand's Waitomo Caves, some of the world's most fascinating destinations lie hidden underground. Subterranean worlds are often filled with wonders too cool and fragile to exist in daylight, making the daring journey into darkness worth the trek. Lying deep in the earth beneath Pennsylvania is a cave so unique and vast that it holds the honor of being the state's first and only underground state park. Laurel Caverns State Park is home to the largest cavern in Pennsylvania that, at a depth of 476 feet, is also one of the world's steepest. Guided tours led by the Laurel Caverns Conservancy and family-friendly activities make this park, about an hour-and-a-half south of Pittsburgh, worth a visit.
Laurel Caverns is a 4-mile underground labyrinth tunneled out in sandstone. Within are pockets of pristine water and ceilings that soar as high as 50 feet. In addition to being Pennsylvania's largest cave, Laurel Caverns boasts another unique claim to fame: it's home to the largest natural bat hibernaculum in the Northeast. If these flying critters make you squeamish, don't worry — you're unlikely to encounter any during your visit. The caverns are closed in wintertime, which is the bats' hibernation season. Visits are conducted in spring, summer, and autumn when there isn't a bat to be found — at least in public areas.
Discover Laurel Caverns' subterranean wonderland on a staff-led or self-guided tour
The Laurel Caverns Conservancy operates several tours and programs that guide visitors through the caves. While you're free to explore aboveground trails at your leisure, as well as the recreation areas and numerous activities inside the adjoining 59,000-acre Forbes State Forest, the caverns themselves are accessible only with a paid tour. To roam freely through another of Pennsylvania's incredible state parks in the area, a visit to the underrated paradise of Ohiopyle State Park is only 40 minutes away.
The easiest excursion is the Traditional Guided Tour ($18), a 30 to 45-minute loop route that takes you about a quarter-mile underground. The more challenging Self-Paced Tour ($20) takes an hour to complete and covers more ground, including a 143-step flight of stairs. While staff monitor the route, after a brief orientation, you're on your own to explore the labyrinth and its pair of soaring waterfalls. Physically fit thrill seekers can join the 90-minute Tour and Crawl Program ($30), a rigorous adventure that will have you hiking 17 stories and slithering through the sandy earth. Traditional and self-paced tours typically run daily during the season, while the crawl program is generally offered on weekends.
There are no online reservations, so tickets must be purchased on-site at the visitor center. The exception is for groups of 15 or more, who should call the Conservancy directly to arrange admission. Don't forget to inquire about group rates and discounts.
Experience immersive underground thrills with unique caving programs for teens and kids
Exploration and fun await younger visitors as well. Teens ages 14 and older can experience immersive thrills caving through extensive passages during the two-hour Introduction to Caving Program ($40). Tykes as young as 3 can join the Caving for Kids Program ($9), an introduction to archaeology, paleontology, and the park's history. The program brings the caverns above ground during its presentation in a 10,000-square-foot, wheelchair-accessible space designed to look like a cave. For 14-and-ups who want to dig deeper, the five-hour Deep Depths Caving Program ($60) drops participants 45 stories below the earth's surface, where they'll scale and crawl massive boulders.
Back above ground, kids can pan for gemstones, a throwback to gold mining times carried out in a special room that looks like a real cave. Outside, the whole family can enjoy the Family Lookout Deck, which wows with panoramic views of the forested landscape in the surrounding Chestnut Ridge.
Before heading out to the park, it's worth noting that online travel sites have mixed reviews of the tours. "The tour was OK but I found myself waiting for it to be over," shared one Tripadvisor reviewer who defined it as a "tourist trap." In contrast, a Tripadvisor reviewer who gave their tour five stars rhapsodized: "We had an excellent crawl tour and really tested our fears but never stopped smiling! So fun!" The caves are open daily from mid-April through the end of October, with tours departing every 20 minutes. Laurel Caverns is located in Farmington, about an hour's drive from bustling, revitalized Pittsburgh, where even the airport is fresh from a much-needed makeover.