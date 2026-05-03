Montana's Underrated Beach State Park Has Sandy Shorelines, Swimming, And Birding

Imagine a long expanse of pristine sand slipping into calm, lapping, crystal-clear waters. The occasional chunk of driftwood juts out as mountains cut an elegant outline in the distance. Forced to guess which state you're in, you might draw a blank — the mountains are a bit of an anomaly. Yet such a place exists in Montana. It's called Somers Beach State Park, an underrated gem sitting on the northwest shore of Flathead Lake. Its sandy shorelines and wide-open space provide plenty of room for swimming, birding, and a few trails.

The 106-acre beach rests along Flathead Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S. The 200-square-mile blue gem has been lauded by visitors and sites like Lake.com as being the 10th-cleanest lake in the country, earning a spot on the list of U.S. lakes that are unbelievably clean and clear. The surroundings aren't that bad either. Visitors who hit the beach often relish its view of the Swan Mountains stretching across the horizon. The park is still evolving: Montana acquired the property in 2021, opened the beach a year later, and has been building up its facilities and amenities ever since.

The key to visiting Somers Beach State Park is timing. Because its size changes with Flathead Lake's water levels, many visitors have come away confused, underwhelmed, or plain old angry to find a rocky, windy stretch of shoreline. Fair enough, since Somers Beach's sandy shores have a knack for disappearing in the summer. Instead, they emerge when Flathead Lake's water dips between fall and spring, only to rise up with the temperatures.