These 5 Secret Lakes In The US Are Unbelievably Clean And Clear

Only an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown Boston and situated in the foothills of Mount Sunapee and Mount Kearsarge, Lake Sunapee is one of New Hampshire's best-kept secrets. It's smaller and quieter than Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire's largest lake, and by far a less crowded destination. With 70 miles of shoreline and clear waters that allow a peek at the aquatic life up to 30 feet under, according to Lake.com, Lake Sunapee is a paradise for those itching to sail or go powerboating. Several peninsulas and 11 islands make the view of the lake and its surroundings especially awe-inspiring.

The water quality is continuously tested by the Lake Sunapee Protective Association, which has assessed that the waters remain at "Class A" levels to this day — that's good enough to swim in and even drink when treated properly.

Visitors can enjoy lakeside fun at two beaches, Lake Sunapee State Beach and Dewey Beach. Late spring and summer are the best seasons to visit and go for a swim, though you can enjoy the lakeside year-round. The lake itself is surrounded by state parks with tons of trail options for hiking enthusiasts. Birdwatchers are encouraged to visit to try and spot some of the area's feathered residents at the John Hay National Wildlife Refuge, home to some of New England's most enchanting gardens, where you can walk along a series of nature trails and see exhibits at the ecology center.