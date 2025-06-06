Montana's Up-And-Coming Wine Region Centers Around One Of The Largest Natural Lakes In America

In Northwest Montana, beautiful Flathead Valley hugs the western side of the Rocky Mountains, encompassing the cities of Kalispell, Whitefish, Bigfork, and an underrated riverside city full of outdoor fun, along with recreational destinations like Flathead Lake, Whitefish Mountain Resort, and Glacier National Park. If you're interested in finding the best things to do outside of Glacier National Park, make sure you earmark some of this area's fantastic attractions.

Thanks to its national park known as the "Crown of the Continent," which is among the most-visited in the U.S., there are myriad ways to get to Flathead Valley. Driving is, of course, a popular option, especially if you've packed up your RV for a stay in one of the area's numerous campgrounds. Glacier Park International Airport offers daily service through Seattle and Denver, plus regular flights through Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Los Angeles, and more, depending on the season. Another scenic option is via Amtrak, which connects Chicago, Minneapolis, Spokane, Portland, and Seattle via its iconic Empire Builder route. Disembarking at Whitefish's historic train depot, it's worth lingering a few minutes to check out the charming Whitefish Museum, located inside. Once you've arrived, the easiest way to get around is by car.

Once you've checked in to your site or one of the area's bountiful and picturesque resorts and inns, you might as well begin with the valley's most prominent feature — nature! Flathead National Forest offers miles of hiking trails with gorgeous mountain views. You'll have even more to choose from around Whitehead Lake and within Lone Pine State Park, offering stunning panoramas of Big Mountain, the Jewel Basin, Glacier National Park, and Flathead Lake.