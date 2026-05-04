Washington's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Fishing And Boating Haven That Stretches Near The Canadian Border

The Pacific Northwest is a fisher's paradise, with prime spots such as Tenmile Lake, an underrated destination in Oregon. Roosevelt Lake is no exception, and anglers flock here in pursuit of a number of species, including rainbow trout, kokanee (landlocked sockeye salmon), smallmouth bass, walleye, burbot, and white sturgeon — prehistoric behemoths that average between 100 and 300 pounds. The lake also holds whitefish, carp, bullhead, perch, and northern pike, an invasive species that can reach sizes of around 45 pounds. In order to eliminate pike from the lake, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife offers a bounty of $10 for each head you deliver to designated locations, so keep as many of these legendary fighters as you can (and make a little money while you're at it).

Fishing can be done from the shore or boats and is open year-round at Lake Roosevelt. Around 500,000 rainbow trout and 500,000 kokanee are stocked annually, with the kokanee fishery being particularly productive in the winter. "Lake Roosevelt has kokanee unlike any you will catch anywhere else in Washington State," reported angler David Graybill on his website, Fishing Magician. "Here, fish of 18 inches are considered the small ones. Giant kokanee weighing 3 and 4 pounds are common, and fish to 25 inches very possible."

While you can fish all year at Lake Roosevelt, sturgeon fishing is only open in the fall, from September 16 to November 30. Anglers can only keep one fish that must measure 55-63 inches. Whether you're after sturgeon or any other game fish found in the lake, make sure to check the current regulations, which also means having a valid Washington State fishing license before tying up your lure and swinging your rod.