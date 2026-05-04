Washington's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Fishing And Boating Haven That Stretches Near The Canadian Border
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The Columbia River is one of North America's great natural wonders, an epic waterway that flows for over 1,200 miles from its headwaters in the Canadian Rockies all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Much of the river's course winds through Washington State, and it's here you'll find the Grand Coulee Dam, one of the 20th century's great engineering marvels. Completed in 1942, this massive concrete gravity dam is among the largest concrete structures ever built by humans, and the reservoir it created, Franklin D. Roosevelt Lake, is equally impressive. This gargantuan freshwater body stretches 150 miles from the dam site almost all the way to the border with Canada, making it the largest artificial lake in the state.
While Lake Roosevelt was created for practical reasons (the force of its water blasting through the Grand Coulee Dam's turbines generates enough electricity to provide power for 4 million people each year), it also draws visitors for its outdoor charms. Much of the lake is protected as a national recreation area, making it the perfect destination for anyone keen to explore its shores or get out on the water. This especially goes for those wishing to cast a line for fish or jump in a boat and cruise along the lake's wide, glassy surface.
Hook into a monster fish at Roosevelt Lake
The Pacific Northwest is a fisher's paradise, with prime spots such as Tenmile Lake, an underrated destination in Oregon. Roosevelt Lake is no exception, and anglers flock here in pursuit of a number of species, including rainbow trout, kokanee (landlocked sockeye salmon), smallmouth bass, walleye, burbot, and white sturgeon — prehistoric behemoths that average between 100 and 300 pounds. The lake also holds whitefish, carp, bullhead, perch, and northern pike, an invasive species that can reach sizes of around 45 pounds. In order to eliminate pike from the lake, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife offers a bounty of $10 for each head you deliver to designated locations, so keep as many of these legendary fighters as you can (and make a little money while you're at it).
Fishing can be done from the shore or boats and is open year-round at Lake Roosevelt. Around 500,000 rainbow trout and 500,000 kokanee are stocked annually, with the kokanee fishery being particularly productive in the winter. "Lake Roosevelt has kokanee unlike any you will catch anywhere else in Washington State," reported angler David Graybill on his website, Fishing Magician. "Here, fish of 18 inches are considered the small ones. Giant kokanee weighing 3 and 4 pounds are common, and fish to 25 inches very possible."
While you can fish all year at Lake Roosevelt, sturgeon fishing is only open in the fall, from September 16 to November 30. Anglers can only keep one fish that must measure 55-63 inches. Whether you're after sturgeon or any other game fish found in the lake, make sure to check the current regulations, which also means having a valid Washington State fishing license before tying up your lure and swinging your rod.
Glide through the water at Washington State's largest man-made lake
Much larger than Washington's largest natural lake — a blue paradise surrounded by four seasons of wine and natural beauty — Lake Roosevelt occupies over 80,000 acres. This includes 603 miles of shoreline dotted with campgrounds, and while most of these can be reserved online, there are also several boat-in only sites situated on the shoreline that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. These tend to be primitive sites with only picnic tables, vault toilets, and fire pits, and no drinking water available, so it pays to bring along a good water purifier.
Given this, along with the sheer size of the reservoir, it should come as no surprise that Lake Roosevelt is a haven for boating, with 22 public launches around the lake. Just know that — as a working reservoir — water levels can fluctuate. This can affect access, so make sure to check the lake's level before heading out. And if you're itching to get out on the lake but lack your own watercraft, Lake Roosevelt Adventures has got you covered, with both houseboat and small boat rental options.
Lake Roosevelt is also ideal for canoeing and kayaking, with seemingly endless miles of shoreline ripe for exploration. While paddling most anywhere on the lake is nice, Spokane Arm (where the Spokane River empties into the reservoir) is said to be exceptionally scenic, especially up near Porcupine Bay Campground. Lake Roosevelt sits just over an hour from the city of Spokane, while the drive from Seattle takes around four hours. For more freshwater fun in the Pacific Northwest, check out Idaho's "Crown Jewel" with secluded islands, beaches, and cozy lodging.