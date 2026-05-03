'America's Only Ski, Golf, And Lake Resort' Is A Family-Friendly Paradise North Of Boise, Idaho

With over 1,600 skiable acres and an average of 300 inches of snow per year, Tamarack Resort is an excellent destination for winter sports. The stunning mountain, which has a nearly 8,000-foot summit, offers spectacular views of the Payette National Forest, a remote forest haven with gorgeous lakes, rivers, and rugged wilderness, in the distance. This family-friendly mountain is an ideal place to learn how to ski with an on-site Winter Sports School, which teaches skiers the basics of the sport, beginning at just 3 years old. More experienced young skiers can later test their skills on the long green runs or try out low-key jumps in the Disco Park, a kid-friendly terrain park.

The top half of the mountain has blue and black runs where advanced and expert skiers are able to challenge themselves on steeper slopes. Families who are planning on skiing at Tamarack Resort and want to get on the slopes easily can also book one of the resort's ski-in/ski-out properties. "The resort is excellent: clean, spacious units, well-maintained runs, great restaurants, and fantastic staff," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I absolutely recommend this resort for families that want to spend an amazing time on the slopes in Idaho."

Even if you're not a downhill skier, there's plenty of wintry activities to keep visitors busy. Families can explore Tamarack's forested landscape on miles of trails by Nordic cross-country skis, fat tire bike, or snowshoe. And while playing the golf course or boating on the lake will have to wait until summer, the resort also offers an indoor golf simulator to work on your swing and ice-fishing excursions, a fun activity that involves catching Idaho perch on Lake Cascade with an experienced guide.