'America's Only Ski, Golf, And Lake Resort' Is A Family-Friendly Paradise North Of Boise, Idaho
Idaho is famed for its spectacular landscapes, from mountain peaks and national forests to glacial lakes, drawing active travelers year-round for outdoor adventures. Those seeking a one-stop shop for all-season fun should look no further than the Tamarack Resort, cradled between the West Central Mountains and Lake Cascade. Described as ”America's Only Ski, Golf, and Lake Resort," where you can complete the trifecta: ski snowy peaks in the winter and then enjoy golfing and lake excursions come summer. The resort is an excellent place for younger travelers to practice their skiing, golfing, or water sports with on-site camps and lessons, while also offering enough challenge for more experienced adventurers.
This family-friendly paradise is a sprawling 3,600-acre property anchored by The Village at Tamarack, a charming European-inspired hub with restaurants and shopping at the base of the ski mountain, as well as The Lodge at Osprey Meadows, which boasts multi-bedroom condos right on the Osprey Meadows Golf Course. Tucked between the links and mountains are a number of private townhomes and residences that are ideal for families and larger groups. The Tamarack Resort Marina is also available for boat rentals and has a swimmable beach, making this a property that's fun to visit in any season.
Skiing and winter sports at Tamarack Resort
With over 1,600 skiable acres and an average of 300 inches of snow per year, Tamarack Resort is an excellent destination for winter sports. The stunning mountain, which has a nearly 8,000-foot summit, offers spectacular views of the Payette National Forest, a remote forest haven with gorgeous lakes, rivers, and rugged wilderness, in the distance. This family-friendly mountain is an ideal place to learn how to ski with an on-site Winter Sports School, which teaches skiers the basics of the sport, beginning at just 3 years old. More experienced young skiers can later test their skills on the long green runs or try out low-key jumps in the Disco Park, a kid-friendly terrain park.
The top half of the mountain has blue and black runs where advanced and expert skiers are able to challenge themselves on steeper slopes. Families who are planning on skiing at Tamarack Resort and want to get on the slopes easily can also book one of the resort's ski-in/ski-out properties. "The resort is excellent: clean, spacious units, well-maintained runs, great restaurants, and fantastic staff," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I absolutely recommend this resort for families that want to spend an amazing time on the slopes in Idaho."
Even if you're not a downhill skier, there's plenty of wintry activities to keep visitors busy. Families can explore Tamarack's forested landscape on miles of trails by Nordic cross-country skis, fat tire bike, or snowshoe. And while playing the golf course or boating on the lake will have to wait until summer, the resort also offers an indoor golf simulator to work on your swing and ice-fishing excursions, a fun activity that involves catching Idaho perch on Lake Cascade with an experienced guide.
Golfing and lake adventures at Tamarack Resort
After the snow melts, Tamarack Resort beckons with championship golf and lake excursions. Overlooking the shores of Lake Cascade is Osprey Meadows, an impressive 18-hole golf course designed by famed architect Robert Trent Jones II that's open to the public. This challenging course is breathtakingly scenic with lake, mountain, and forest vistas, and the long fairways are lined with towering pine and aspen trees. Golfers will even find a bonus 19th hole at the end of their round. While serious golfers will enjoy the course, it is also a family-friendly golfing destination, offering private lessons, golf clinics, and junior golf rentals.
For those who want to get out on the water, Tamarack Resort's full-service marina is home to boat slips, water sports adventures, and a sandy, swimmable beach. The over 27,000-acre Lake Cascade is an aquatic wonderland that can be explored by kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or motorized pontoons, jet skis, and e-foils.Between June and August, children will adore the Tamarack Summer Camp, a weekly camp for ages 4 through 12, divided by age group and organized thematically. Here, children can learn about Idaho's picturesque nature and wildlife, participate in team games, and embark on adventures like ziplining, hiking, wake surfing, and mountain biking. For families seeking more activities nearby, head about a 30-minute drive north to visit McCall, a lakeside Idaho resort town with renowned beauty and outdoor adventure.
Tamarack Resort is just over a two-hour drive north from the state capital of Boise, America's wildly underrated "City of Trees." The resort is open year-round, but the best time to visit depends on what activities you have planned. Tamarack Resort's ski season generally runs between November and April, while the golf course is open between mid-May and mid-October, and the marina is operational from late May through early September.