This Might Be The Most Iconic View In Yosemite National Park (And Getting There Is Easy)

America's national parks preserve some of the most stunning natural landscapes in the world, from soaring redwood trees and unique island ecosystems to the hottest, driest, lowest elevation on the North American continent — and that's just in California. The state is home to nine national parks, the most of any U.S. state, and Yosemite National Park is the most popular. It saw a whopping 4.3 million visitors in 2025, making it the fifth most-visited national park in the U.S. There's a lot to love about Yosemite — the views, the trails, the wildlife — and you don't have to be an athlete to enjoy most of it. Take Tunnel View, for example, one of the most famous views in the park. It showcases El Capitan, Half Dome, Sentinel, Bridalveil Fall, and the valley floor all in one epic view. Ansel Adams photographed this view in the late 1940s, and visitors have been flocking to the same spot ever since, trying to capture their own version of this iconic view.

The best part about this viewpoint is that it's so easy to reach — no hiking up a mountain and no climbing slippery ladders. Not even a single stair will come between you and this view. It's a fully accessible viewpoint with two parking lots. That being said, a healthy amount of patience may be required to get a parking spot in the busy season, but it's worth it for the spectacular view. The cherry on top? Tunnel View is open year-round, even when other park roads close for the winter, so you can always access this beautiful spot.