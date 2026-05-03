This Might Be The Most Iconic View In Yosemite National Park (And Getting There Is Easy)
America's national parks preserve some of the most stunning natural landscapes in the world, from soaring redwood trees and unique island ecosystems to the hottest, driest, lowest elevation on the North American continent — and that's just in California. The state is home to nine national parks, the most of any U.S. state, and Yosemite National Park is the most popular. It saw a whopping 4.3 million visitors in 2025, making it the fifth most-visited national park in the U.S. There's a lot to love about Yosemite — the views, the trails, the wildlife — and you don't have to be an athlete to enjoy most of it. Take Tunnel View, for example, one of the most famous views in the park. It showcases El Capitan, Half Dome, Sentinel, Bridalveil Fall, and the valley floor all in one epic view. Ansel Adams photographed this view in the late 1940s, and visitors have been flocking to the same spot ever since, trying to capture their own version of this iconic view.
The best part about this viewpoint is that it's so easy to reach — no hiking up a mountain and no climbing slippery ladders. Not even a single stair will come between you and this view. It's a fully accessible viewpoint with two parking lots. That being said, a healthy amount of patience may be required to get a parking spot in the busy season, but it's worth it for the spectacular view. The cherry on top? Tunnel View is open year-round, even when other park roads close for the winter, so you can always access this beautiful spot.
When to visit Tunnel View to get the best photo
Spring is often considered the best time of year to visit Tunnel View, because Bridalveil Fall will be at peak runoff and noticeably visible in photos. It's also the time of year that Ansel Adams visited and captured his famous black and white shot of this view right after a thunderstorm, which are common in the area in spring and summer. This viewpoint is popular, though, and it'll be busy in most seasons, regardless of whether it's a bright blue summer day or a rainy fall day. Taking a bad picture here is almost impossible unless fog obscures the view. Even then, it could make for some wonderfully moody photos.
Sunset is a popular time of day to visit Tunnel View for a photo, because the valley walls glow golden. Time it right and Bridalveil Fall will be highlighted by the sun as the rest of the valley falls into shadow. Of course, it can be tough to find a parking spot and a place along the wall to take your photo at sunset. Photographers with tripods will arrive and claim their spot early, so plan accordingly.
More iconic views in Yosemite National Park
While Tunnel View is gorgeous and worth a quick stop for a photo, the crowds and the roadside noise can be annoying. If a quiet, unrushed experience is just as important to you as the spectacular view, then there's another option close by, but it's not quite as easy to reach. Artist Point is a short-but-steep, moderately difficult hike, and the trailhead is across the street from Tunnel View at the other parking lot. Artist Point is higher in elevation than Tunnel View and a smidge east, so the angle is slightly different, but it's generally the same vista. Enjoy the peace and quiet, soak in the atmosphere, and take your time getting your photo.
Yosemite is blessed with many iconic views, mountains, and waterfalls, of which Tunnel View is just one example. If you're looking for more stunning views, Yosemite delivers. Half Dome is an iconic natural wonder with an incredibly strenuous summit hike, but there are plenty of places to photograph Half Dome without having to hike it. If the idea of summiting a mountain sounds fun but the strenuous part doesn't, consider hiking Sentinel Dome, the easiest summit hike in Yosemite. Another popular event, Firefall, happens every February in Yosemite. When the sunset hits Horsetail Falls just right, it turns deep orange, almost red, and looks like fire or lava is pouring down the side of the mountain. It's a beautiful but fleeting trick of the light that may be worth the hassle to you.