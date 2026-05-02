This Indiana River Is Great For Pike Fishing

Northern pike are popular among recreational anglers throughout the Upper Midwest. That includes Indiana, which is actually the farthest southern region where the fish naturally occurs. While they can be caught in many of the hundreds of glacial lakes in the state, some of the rivers are outstanding pike fisheries as well. In fact, the online boating journal, Get My Boat, claims that one of the best bodies of water to catch northern pike in Indiana is a river fed by glacial lakes that runs entirely within the Hoosier State: the Tippecanoe River.

The Tippecanoe River begins in northeast Indiana and flows west and south over 160 miles until it joins with the Wabash River. Along the way, it is fed by more than 80 natural lakes, which is why it is nicknamed the River of Lakes. Among others, it flows through Lake Tippecanoe, Indiana's deepest natural lake and a crystal-clear Midwest gem. These glacial lakes contribute clean, cold water to the river, which allows it to support a diverse array of fish and aquatic species.

One of the species that thrives within the cool water temperatures of the Tippecanoe River is the northern pike. Along its length, anglers can find good access and good fishing all the way from Warsaw, the wildly underrated Indiana city near the river's headwaters, to Tippecanoe River State Park and beyond. This includes some areas with shore fishing access, as well as stretches of the river that are best fished from boats.