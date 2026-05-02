This Indiana River Is Great For Pike Fishing
Northern pike are popular among recreational anglers throughout the Upper Midwest. That includes Indiana, which is actually the farthest southern region where the fish naturally occurs. While they can be caught in many of the hundreds of glacial lakes in the state, some of the rivers are outstanding pike fisheries as well. In fact, the online boating journal, Get My Boat, claims that one of the best bodies of water to catch northern pike in Indiana is a river fed by glacial lakes that runs entirely within the Hoosier State: the Tippecanoe River.
The Tippecanoe River begins in northeast Indiana and flows west and south over 160 miles until it joins with the Wabash River. Along the way, it is fed by more than 80 natural lakes, which is why it is nicknamed the River of Lakes. Among others, it flows through Lake Tippecanoe, Indiana's deepest natural lake and a crystal-clear Midwest gem. These glacial lakes contribute clean, cold water to the river, which allows it to support a diverse array of fish and aquatic species.
One of the species that thrives within the cool water temperatures of the Tippecanoe River is the northern pike. Along its length, anglers can find good access and good fishing all the way from Warsaw, the wildly underrated Indiana city near the river's headwaters, to Tippecanoe River State Park and beyond. This includes some areas with shore fishing access, as well as stretches of the river that are best fished from boats.
Fishing for northern pike in the Tippecanoe River
Although the waters of the Tippecanoe River stay relatively cool all year long, the best time of year to fish for cool water-loving northern pike in the Tippecanoe River is fall through spring. This is especially true during early spring, which is their spawning period. As the temperature warms during late spring and summer, they typically become less active and move into deeper areas.
Thanks to the relatively slow currents, anglers can fish for pike on the Tippecanoe River with either fly tackle or conventional fishing gear. According to Indiana Fly Fishing Guides, fly fishermen should throw big streamer patterns on sinking or sink-tip lines. Big topwater plugs, spinnerbaits, and spoons are among the best lure choices for conventional tackle anglers, per Get My Boat. Regardless of the type of tackle used, you will need an Indiana fishing license and should be aware of the bag and length limits.
While many anglers choose to float along isolated stretches of river, there are also plenty of places where fishermen can fish from shore or launch a canoe or kayak for a short paddle. Among the top spots for those options are Tippecanoe River State Park, just above the town of Winamac, and Menominee State Fishing Area, which is north of Rochester, a charming town next to Lake Manitou. Anyone fishing the river closer to Tippecanoe Lake and the headwaters will find that South Bend or Fort Wayne are both about an hour from the lake.