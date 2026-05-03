Hood Canal's 'Premier Fishing And Diving Gateway' Is A Washington State Park For Water Adventures

When it comes to green spaces, the state of Washington is practically an outdoors paradise. However, if you really want something memorable, exotic, and uncrowded, you can't do much better than the Olympic Peninsula, situated across from Seattle. This entire region is practically covered in incredible parks, especially if you're traveling along the peninsula's eastern side. Here, you'll be able to explore the Hood Canal, a coastal fjord with world-famous oysters. One of the stops along the canal is Triton Cove State Park, which serves as an excellent place from which to experience the water, both above and below the surface.

As the name suggests, this park is situated next to Triton Cove, which is suitable for scuba diving. But since the park has a boat ramp, you can access much of the canal for other activities such as crabbing, fishing, or just enjoying the scenery.

Although you can't spend the night at Triton Cove State Park, its prime central location, plus its uncrowded status, make it the canal's "premiere fishing and diving gateway." Additionally, because of where it's at, you could plan a trip from one end of the canal to the other, stopping at parks like Triton Cove or Twanoh State Park, another tucked-away gem for fishing, boating, and swimming.