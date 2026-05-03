Why Is New York Nicknamed 'The Big Apple'?

Travelers visiting New York often say they're taking a "big bite out of the Big Apple" in reference to the beloved city's nickname. After all, epic times await when vacationing in a place where there's something for everyone — historic sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Broadway's top-tier theater attractions, and nature's scenery at Central Park, America's top tourist attraction. But do they know exactly what they're biting or why it's called the Big Apple? The origins of this iconic name, according to historians, have nothing to do with the city's big lights and towering skyscrapers, and everything to do with horse racing.

Now an epicenter of finance, media, and fashion, New York was once home to the country's most prized racing tracks, per History.com. When sports writer John Fitz Gerald of the New York Morning Telegraph overheard stable hands in New Orleans using the term "Big Apple" in reference to the prize money offered at New York racing circuits, he decided to use the phrase himself in a 1924 column. At the time, the term was also a colloquialism, referencing the creme de la creme or "an object of desire or ambition," says the New York Public Library, in an era when apples were a highly regarded fruit and gift.

From there, the world of jazz musicians helped popularize the nickname, celebrating the city's live music venues and nightclubs, especially in Harlem, where the Big Apple Nightclub opened in 1934, per the Harlem World Magazine. Decades later, the moniker faded as suburbanization, a decline in manufacturing, and a rise in crime contributed to the city's sputtering growth. To revive New York's future, Charles Gillett, the president of the New York Convention and Visitors Bureau, looked to the past, resurrecting the Big Apple epithet into a media campaign in the 1970s with shiny red apples and slogans plastered on T-shirts, pins, and posters.