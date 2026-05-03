Why Is New York Nicknamed 'The Big Apple'?
Travelers visiting New York often say they're taking a "big bite out of the Big Apple" in reference to the beloved city's nickname. After all, epic times await when vacationing in a place where there's something for everyone — historic sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Broadway's top-tier theater attractions, and nature's scenery at Central Park, America's top tourist attraction. But do they know exactly what they're biting or why it's called the Big Apple? The origins of this iconic name, according to historians, have nothing to do with the city's big lights and towering skyscrapers, and everything to do with horse racing.
Now an epicenter of finance, media, and fashion, New York was once home to the country's most prized racing tracks, per History.com. When sports writer John Fitz Gerald of the New York Morning Telegraph overheard stable hands in New Orleans using the term "Big Apple" in reference to the prize money offered at New York racing circuits, he decided to use the phrase himself in a 1924 column. At the time, the term was also a colloquialism, referencing the creme de la creme or "an object of desire or ambition," says the New York Public Library, in an era when apples were a highly regarded fruit and gift.
From there, the world of jazz musicians helped popularize the nickname, celebrating the city's live music venues and nightclubs, especially in Harlem, where the Big Apple Nightclub opened in 1934, per the Harlem World Magazine. Decades later, the moniker faded as suburbanization, a decline in manufacturing, and a rise in crime contributed to the city's sputtering growth. To revive New York's future, Charles Gillett, the president of the New York Convention and Visitors Bureau, looked to the past, resurrecting the Big Apple epithet into a media campaign in the 1970s with shiny red apples and slogans plastered on T-shirts, pins, and posters.
A cool nickname for a bustling city
The tide eventually turned for the country's most populous city, which now has a bustling economy and lower crime rates. In turn, New York City's tourism numbers have skyrocketed, hitting 65 million visitors in 2025. Even though the Big Apple campaign ended long ago, the nickname inspires the 21st century, evidenced by rotating street sculptures like the glossy red apple called "The Gran Manzana," created by Mexican artist Enrique Cabrera. Hotels incorporate the wording into their websites, including the art deco-style Edison Hotel near Broadway or the luxe St. Regis New York by Midtown. Fashion Week party headlines in Vogue tout the nickname. Even New York comedian Jimmy Fallon designed a T-shirt for his NBC broadcast, "The Tonight Show," using an apple logo.
As for the folks who helped turn NYC into the Big Apple? Their efforts didn't go unnoticed. Gillett received the New York State Governor's Award upon his retirement for promoting New York as the world's "premier travel destination." And a slice of the Big Apple, the intersection of W. 54th Street and Broadway, was named "Big Apple Corner" in honor of Fitz Gerald.
Unsurprisingly, a city with such character is synonymous with many other nicknames. So, when researching your New York vacation, know that you can also type prompts such as "The City That Never Sleeps," "Empire City," or even "Gotham" to generate more tips for your itinerary, such as how to navigate the city's subway system or learn which NYC tourist traps to skip. Some residents on a Quora thread, however, bristle at the notion of city nicknames, noting, "That's for tourists and poseurs. We don't need to use them. We know we're the apex."