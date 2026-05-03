North Carolina's Charming Downtown Park Is A Gem With Gardens, A Bar, And A Top-Ranked Playground

Finding a park that's made intentionally for adults and kids alike is rare. Most are either wide-open spaces with trails for exercise, or they're geared toward children with jungle gyms and sandboxes. However, some break this mold, and Downtown Cary Park is one of them. Set in the heart of Cary, a highly-rated North Carolina town with trendy eateries, the park has been in the works since 2001. Its designers wanted it to become the focal point of downtown, and they aimed to incorporate community input and create a space people would actually use. After several phases of construction and years of planning, the park fully opened in 2023 .

All of that planning has helped Downtown Cary Park become a true third space, where people gather rather than just pass through — meeting friends, relaxing with a drink and a snack, or lounging outside while kids play nearby. Spanning 7 acres, the park features landscaped gardens, a bar serving beer on tap, and even a nationally recognized playground. Its central location, about 12 miles from Raleigh, also makes it an easy day trip for those across the Triangle. It's easily accessible by car, with nearby parking decks and EV charging stations. Those closer to downtown Cary can take advantage of the park's 40 bicycle parking spaces or hop on the free GoCary Downtown Loop bus, which has 13 stops, including three around the park.