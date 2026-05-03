Minnesota's Longest Cave Is Part Of A Scenic State Park With Camping, Fishing, And Trails

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but perhaps it should be just as well-known for its hundreds of caves. A layer of limestone and dolostone created a "karst landscape" beneath the state's southeastern corner, which led to the formation of caves and underground streams. As a result, there are lots of caves to explore in Minnesota, including at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, a scenic refuge in Preston that also offers hiking, fishing, and camping.

Located about a two-hour drive southeast of Minneapolis, not far from the border of Iowa, the state park is home to Mystery Cave, discovered in 1937. With more than 13 miles of subterranean passages leading past stalactites, stalagmites, and aquamarine-hued underground pools, it's the longest cave in Minnesota.

From May to October, you can see it on a guided hourlong tour ($15 for adults and $10 for kids, plus taxes and fees). More adventurous travelers can try the Wild Caving Tour ($80 plus taxes and fees), which involves crawling and climbing through cave passages. Reservations for both are available online.