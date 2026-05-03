Canada's 'Gateway To The North' Is A Scenic Lake Paradise

Canada presents so many opportunities for outdoor adventures that it's hard to know where to start. From the wild mountains, deep forests, and inlets of British Columbia to the iceberg-dotted waters off its rugged Atlantic Coast, the United States' massive northern neighbor is one of the planet's greatest outdoor playgrounds. While many of Canada's natural splendors lie in its far-flung regions, Ontario — the most populous province — also boasts plenty of its own gems, especially when it comes to towns that make great bases for explorations.

One such community is North Bay. Situated on the shores of scenic Lake Nipissing in northeastern Ontario, this settlement of over 60,000 people sits three and a half hours from Toronto and four hours from Ottawa, and is often called the "Gateway of the North" due to its proximity to Ontario's wild upper reaches. It's within striking distance of scores of lakes, as well as several pristine provincial parks, all of which are ripe for paddling, hiking, camping, birdwatching, and casting a line for trophy fish.

The town is also a terrific destination in its own right, offering not just beautiful lakefront views, but top-notch eateries and watering holes, along with nice places to lay your head. North Bay makes a great headquarters for experiencing northeastern Ontario, especially when you're hungry, thirsty, and weary after a long day of experiencing the stunning, unspoiled country it calls home.