Canada's 'Gateway To The North' Is A Scenic Lake Paradise
Canada presents so many opportunities for outdoor adventures that it's hard to know where to start. From the wild mountains, deep forests, and inlets of British Columbia to the iceberg-dotted waters off its rugged Atlantic Coast, the United States' massive northern neighbor is one of the planet's greatest outdoor playgrounds. While many of Canada's natural splendors lie in its far-flung regions, Ontario — the most populous province — also boasts plenty of its own gems, especially when it comes to towns that make great bases for explorations.
One such community is North Bay. Situated on the shores of scenic Lake Nipissing in northeastern Ontario, this settlement of over 60,000 people sits three and a half hours from Toronto and four hours from Ottawa, and is often called the "Gateway of the North" due to its proximity to Ontario's wild upper reaches. It's within striking distance of scores of lakes, as well as several pristine provincial parks, all of which are ripe for paddling, hiking, camping, birdwatching, and casting a line for trophy fish.
The town is also a terrific destination in its own right, offering not just beautiful lakefront views, but top-notch eateries and watering holes, along with nice places to lay your head. North Bay makes a great headquarters for experiencing northeastern Ontario, especially when you're hungry, thirsty, and weary after a long day of experiencing the stunning, unspoiled country it calls home.
Soak up North Bay's stunning natural surroundings
It could be said that Canada is all about its lakes — like this remote British Columbia gem with mountain views and peaceful vibes — and North Bay is no exception. Not only does it occupy the northeastern shore of Lake Nipissing — a 40-mile-long freshwater body that's Ontario's third-largest — but Trout Lake, another sparkling jewel, sits on its eastern edge. There are also scores of smaller lakes in the immediate vicinity, as well as the Mattawa River. All of this idyllic water makes North Bay and its surroundings prime kayaking and canoeing country, and if you don't have your own small watercraft, you can rent one at the Boathouse Rental Co., while Nature Bound offers guided paddling trips throughout the area.
It should come as no surprise that fishing is big in North Bay. Nipissing and the other lakes are home to healthy populations of walleye, northern pike, muskie, bass, and a variety of panfish. The area is especially good for that most Canadian of winter pastimes: ice fishing. Nipissing Lake is a particularly popular spot, and it can be seen hosting a small town's worth of ice-fishing shacks on its frozen surface during its busiest months.
North Bay also has some great hiking, including the Duchesnay Falls Trails, which takes you along a series of dramatic cascades, as well as the 240-acre Laurier Woods Conservation Area, which sits in a wetland forest in the middle of town. Several provincial reserves are easy to get to as well — such as Widdifield Forest Provincial Park (which lies just 40 minutes north of town) –while Nipissing Lake is home to two reserves on the water: West Sandy Island and Manitou Islands provincial parks, the latter of which is accessible via the Chief Commanda II, a sightseeing boat that operates out of North Bay.
Eat, drink, and relax in North Bay
Long a settlement for the Nipissing First Nation people, North Bay was part of the route made famous by the Voyageurs, the hearty men who transported furs and other goods — usually by canoe — during the 17th and 18th centuries. As the town developed, it became a transportation hub for the lumber and mining industries, which grew in the area, though today tourism plays a large part in the local economy.
While you're there, make sure to sit down for a meal, as North Bay punches above its weight when it comes to its dining scene. Given the availability of great ingredients, chefs here take the farm-to-table ethos seriously, as seen in restaurants such as 1886 Lake House Bistro, which combines casual cottage charm with a menu emphasizing the freshest of ingredients. "The best restaurant in the North Bay Area," raved a customer on Google. "Locally sourced real food, amazing service." For creative, expertly-prepared diner fare, head to Crossroads Convenience, which features sandwiches such as a kimchi turkey melt and a very decadent chicken bacon brie, and if you're after quality craft beer (and serious slabs of steak), Station Tap House & Steak Co. has you covered.
When it comes to accommodations in North Bay, there are plenty to choose from, though if you're looking for luxury, the Homewood Suites by Hilton North Bay combines elegance, brand-name service, and stellar views of the lake (it's also rated very highly on Tripadvisor). For something more rustic (and budget-friendly), the charming Sunset Inn has beachfront access along with plenty of down-home, log cabin ambiance. For more of Ontario's outdoor splendor, check out Owen Sound, a scenic city with clear waters and cascading falls, or head to a laidback town with cozy cottages and outdoor fun.