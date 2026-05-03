Near The Border Between California And Oregon Is A Quiet Beach Mostly Only Locals Know About

Located nearly seven hours away from San Francisco, Del Norte County is characterized by rural charm and coastal beauty. In fact, it's home to the northernmost beach in the Golden State –Pelican State Beach. Situated only minutes from the Oregon border in the town of Smith River (where you'll also find one of America's cleanest rivers), you'll discover solitude and serene views at this underrated destination.

If you've never heard of Pelican State Beach, you're not alone. Many say it's a place that mostly locals know about, with one user on Google describing it as a "hidden treasure." Plus, you'll likely have the beach to yourself. As one individual put it (via Ever After in the Woods), "this remote stretch of sand sees more pelicans than people most days."

Pelican State Beach features an open shoreline surrounded by bluffs and views of the forest (it's worth noting that Del Norte County is renowned for its Redwoods). The sand is covered in driftwood, rocks, flora, and little else. On Google, reviewers say that this is a place to come and watch waves, the sunset, and pelicans on the hunt for their next meal. Put simply, Pelican State Beach offers visitors a quiet and secluded outing in nature.