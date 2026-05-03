Near The Border Between California And Oregon Is A Quiet Beach Mostly Only Locals Know About
Located nearly seven hours away from San Francisco, Del Norte County is characterized by rural charm and coastal beauty. In fact, it's home to the northernmost beach in the Golden State –Pelican State Beach. Situated only minutes from the Oregon border in the town of Smith River (where you'll also find one of America's cleanest rivers), you'll discover solitude and serene views at this underrated destination.
If you've never heard of Pelican State Beach, you're not alone. Many say it's a place that mostly locals know about, with one user on Google describing it as a "hidden treasure." Plus, you'll likely have the beach to yourself. As one individual put it (via Ever After in the Woods), "this remote stretch of sand sees more pelicans than people most days."
Pelican State Beach features an open shoreline surrounded by bluffs and views of the forest (it's worth noting that Del Norte County is renowned for its Redwoods). The sand is covered in driftwood, rocks, flora, and little else. On Google, reviewers say that this is a place to come and watch waves, the sunset, and pelicans on the hunt for their next meal. Put simply, Pelican State Beach offers visitors a quiet and secluded outing in nature.
Plan your visit to Pelican State Beach in Smith River, California
Under the right conditions, visitors may be able to explore tide pools at Pelican State Beach. You also can't go wrong with a leisurely stroll on the sand, especially given its solitary nature. Look for shells and bask in the views of the Pacific Ocean and the rock formations in the distance. "These sea stacks add depth and character to the landscape, especially when waves are breaking around them," explains a post from Trekking Wild. You could even walk until you reach Oregon's Crissey Field State Recreation Site, a gorgeous park with a "runway" to the beach (which is otherwise only a three-minute drive away).
Does Pelican State Beach's desolate ambiance and unspoiled scenery call to you? This destination is nestled just off Highway 101 on White Rock Loop, and according to reviewers on Google, on-site parking is available. Take note that you must traverse a trail from the lot to the shore that some say is not suitable for those with mobility issues or mobility aids. Moreover, be sure to wear weather-appropriate clothing, as Pelican State Beach is known to be windy and foggy.
Although Pelican State Beach is off the beaten path, there are nearby lodging options for folks traveling from afar, including White Rock Resort. Featuring a 4.6 rating on Google, it offers cozy cabins that overlook the ocean, with a reviewer praising its accessibility to Pelican State Beach. If your time at Pelican State Beach gets you hungry, Smith River has a limited number of eateries. However, you will find more options 25 minutes away in Crescent City, a premier gateway to towering trees.