TSA PreCheck's Limited Time Sale Saves Money For Younger Travelers
It was standing in what seemed like an endless line for security at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 10 years ago that prompted me to enroll in TSA PreCheck. And it's something I've been thankful to have every single time I've flown anywhere in the U.S. ever since. But it didn't come free, and it did take some time, both of which can be barriers. TSA PreCheck costs at least $76.75, depending on what service you use to get it. But now, if you're 30 or under, you can get it for $20 off during the month of May.
There is some fine print to this promotion, however. It has to be the first time you've ever gotten it, and you have to complete the entire process within the month, not just the online application. If you're going to be turning 31 at some point in May, you won't get the discount if you've had your birthday by the time you do your in-person interview so make sure to get your timing right.
The move seems designed to try and inspire more potentially cash-strapped young people to buy into the program. In a press release for the promotion, TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said, "As young adults embark on new adventures — whether it's travel for school, work, or fun — TSA PreCheck offers a quicker and smoother airport security experience with this special discount, we're empowering the next generation of travelers to make TSA PreCheck a part of their journey."
What you'll need to do in May to get TSA PreCheck
If you're 30 or under and you want to take advantage of the discount for TSA PreCheck, you'll need to do a bit of planning and organizing. You'll need proof of identity documents, like an unexpired passport or both a birth certificate and a REAL ID driver's license. Names all have to match with your application, so if you've changed your name, you'll need official proof of that change as well. Make sure you have everything together for the in-person interview or you won't get approved and might miss the discount deadline. Along with getting your documents vetted, the in-person portion includes getting fingerprinted, chatting with the agent and answering their questions, and paying for the application with that $20 discount.
You won't necessarily get your Known Traveler Number (KTN) confirming you've been successfully vetted in the month of May. It can take up to 60 days to get approved. But once you have your KTN, it's valid for five years. And you'll be able to enjoy the sweet feeling of skipping the regular TSA security lines. Other perks include getting to keep your laptop in your bag as well as your 3-1-1 liquids (though you should still know about the exemptions).
So if you're under 30 and you've been on the fence about whether getting TSA PreCheck is worth it, this might be the push that you need. Especially if you're a frequent flyer, or the airports you fly in and out of are busy, you're pretty much guaranteed to fall in love with the increased ease that TSA PreCheck gets you. You might still get pulled aside for additional screening, but overall, life will be easier.