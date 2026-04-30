TSA PreCheck's Limited Time Sale Saves Money For Younger Travelers

It was standing in what seemed like an endless line for security at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 10 years ago that prompted me to enroll in TSA PreCheck. And it's something I've been thankful to have every single time I've flown anywhere in the U.S. ever since. But it didn't come free, and it did take some time, both of which can be barriers. TSA PreCheck costs at least $76.75, depending on what service you use to get it. But now, if you're 30 or under, you can get it for $20 off during the month of May.

There is some fine print to this promotion, however. It has to be the first time you've ever gotten it, and you have to complete the entire process within the month, not just the online application. If you're going to be turning 31 at some point in May, you won't get the discount if you've had your birthday by the time you do your in-person interview so make sure to get your timing right.

The move seems designed to try and inspire more potentially cash-strapped young people to buy into the program. In a press release for the promotion, TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said, "As young adults embark on new adventures — whether it's travel for school, work, or fun — TSA PreCheck offers a quicker and smoother airport security experience with this special discount, we're empowering the next generation of travelers to make TSA PreCheck a part of their journey."