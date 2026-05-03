Oklahoma's Lakeside Getaway Is An Underrated Camping Destination With Sandy Beaches And Fishing

Fans of sleeping under the stars will enjoy Belle Starr Corps of Engineers RV Park, which is about a 15-minute drive from the center of the community via Texanna Road. The park, which maintains a 4.5-star rating on Google, has over 100 campsites and welcomes visitors who wish to pitch a tent or park their RV, and campers are welcome to stay for up to 14 consecutive days within a 30-day period. While camping at Bell Starr Corps of Engineers RV Park, campers enjoy access to water, electricity, showers, fire pits, a playground, and fish-cleaning stations, among other amenities. The campgrounds run along the sandy banks of Eufaula Lake, providing ample opportunities to swim, boat, and fish. Other local campgrounds include Terra Starr RV Park in Texanna and the nearby Deep Fork Campground located within Lake Eufaula State Park.

When it comes to hanging at the beach near Texanna, Eufaula Lake has plenty of options for digging your toes in the sand. If you're not already camping at Belle Starr Corps of Engineers RV Park, it does allow day-site rentals and has picnic tables for snacking between swims. Other beach hot spots in the area include North Beach and The Cove, both of which are around a 20-minute drive from Texanna via U.S.-69. Hummingbird Beach is another well-liked option, which is found inside Lake Eufaula State Park. Also located around 20 minutes from Texanna by car, this beach has a 4.4-star rating on Google, with multiple reviewers calling it a nice place for a swim.

If you're not RV-ing your way through Oklahoma and want to set up camp near Texanna, the closest major airport is the Tulsa International Airport. You'll need to rent a car to complete your journey, though; the airport is a solid 90-minute drive from the community. If you're making your way on a road trip, however, you might want to plan a stop in Talihina, another quiet Oklahoma town with wildflower-flecked trails and cozy camping.