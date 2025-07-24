Oklahoma's Underrated State Park Is A Hidden Haven Of Mossy Rocks, Lush Greenery, And A Cascading Waterfall

As scenic as the Ozarks are in the fall (Samantha Brown can vouch for that), summertime calls for outdoor adventures in underrated destinations. Whether you're swimming in the Grand Lake O' the Cherokees or camping by the majestic Tenkiller State Park — often called Oklahoma's "Heaven in the Hills" — one thing's for sure: Nature is at its best here. There's a secret paradise of lush vegetation and mossy landscapes near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border — one that'll have you thinking you're in the Garden of Eden. Natural Falls State Park in Delaware County is a painter's canvas, with vibrant greens, leafy profusion, and the symphony of a cascading waterfall filling the air. If this description evokes any memories, you've probably seen it in the 1974 film "Where the Red Fern Grows."

Formerly known as Dripping Springs and serving as a private park, it was renamed to Natural Falls State Park in 1990. These days, it's open to the public, and people come to hike, camp, and observe the diverse wildlife that call this place their home. While open year-round, springtime is best to view the wildflowers in full bloom. Fall is just as picturesque, with fiery maroon and golden leaves creating striking foliage. The summer months bring high temperatures, so be prepared to beat the heat, whereas wintertime can get icy and snowy.

Your best option coming out of state is to find flights to Tulsa International Airport, which is just an hour away from the state park. Oklahoma City is over two hours away, while Bartlesville, the state's first oil boomtown with world-class museums, is less than two hours away. The drive from Fayetteville, Arkansas, is short, too; it only takes an hour to get to Natural Falls State Park.