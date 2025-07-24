Oklahoma's Underrated State Park Is A Hidden Haven Of Mossy Rocks, Lush Greenery, And A Cascading Waterfall
As scenic as the Ozarks are in the fall (Samantha Brown can vouch for that), summertime calls for outdoor adventures in underrated destinations. Whether you're swimming in the Grand Lake O' the Cherokees or camping by the majestic Tenkiller State Park — often called Oklahoma's "Heaven in the Hills" — one thing's for sure: Nature is at its best here. There's a secret paradise of lush vegetation and mossy landscapes near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border — one that'll have you thinking you're in the Garden of Eden. Natural Falls State Park in Delaware County is a painter's canvas, with vibrant greens, leafy profusion, and the symphony of a cascading waterfall filling the air. If this description evokes any memories, you've probably seen it in the 1974 film "Where the Red Fern Grows."
Formerly known as Dripping Springs and serving as a private park, it was renamed to Natural Falls State Park in 1990. These days, it's open to the public, and people come to hike, camp, and observe the diverse wildlife that call this place their home. While open year-round, springtime is best to view the wildflowers in full bloom. Fall is just as picturesque, with fiery maroon and golden leaves creating striking foliage. The summer months bring high temperatures, so be prepared to beat the heat, whereas wintertime can get icy and snowy.
Your best option coming out of state is to find flights to Tulsa International Airport, which is just an hour away from the state park. Oklahoma City is over two hours away, while Bartlesville, the state's first oil boomtown with world-class museums, is less than two hours away. The drive from Fayetteville, Arkansas, is short, too; it only takes an hour to get to Natural Falls State Park.
Where to stay in Natural Falls State Park
While visiting Natural Falls State Park can easily be a day trip outing, overnight stays add another layer of adventure. The campground features 44 RV and 17 tent sites for those who want a no-frills kind of stay. There are showers, restrooms, water, electric hookups, a dump station, picnic areas, and fire rings. You can also enjoy glamping in one of the five yurts in the state park, available for groups of four to six. The yurts are pet-friendly for an additional fee.
Each yurt is equipped with essential kitchen amenities like a fridge, coffee maker, microwave, and electrical outlets. You can have breakfast inside by the dining area or al fresco by the picnic table or deck. There's a charcoal barbecue grill, fire ring, and lantern hanger outside the yurts. On hot summer nights, you can turn on the ceiling fan or air conditioner — cold nights aren't an issue either, since each yurt offers heating. If you forgot to pack your bedding, you can rent whatever you need from the park. As for hosting group events, the Red Fern Reunion Center offers space to rent.
While adults are setting up camp, the kids can run around the playground or challenge their siblings to a volleyball game by the tent sites. What's more, the whole family can take turns with their next shot on the 18-hole disc golf course. Other than that, anglers can catch-and-release fish in Bear Creek and unwind in the formal garden area before hitting the trails. Keep in mind that you might encounter poison ivy along the paths, so make sure to wear protective clothing and have insect repellent with you. Pack your sturdy hiking shoes as well, since the trails can get slippery after a rainy day.
Follow the paths to gaze at the waterfall
There are multiple routes you can take to admire the crown jewel of Natural Falls State Park, and all of them intersect eventually. Take into account that the trails aren't marked well — have an offline or physical map to keep track of your journey. The most popular hike is the Dripping Springs Trail. This 1.1-mile loop may be short, but the path is unpaved in certain sections. Trekking toward the waterfall, you'll pass by ferns, mosses, and white oaks. At some point, a creek and fishing lake come into view, with spicebush, redbud, columbine, coral berry, and dogwood plants covering the area. Soon, you'll arrive at the overlook, where the 77-foot waterfall tumbling down the mossy rock formations takes your breath away.
The Ghost Coon Trail also takes you to this natural wonder. The 1.4-mile loop winds through prairies and a bluff before connecting with the Dripping Springs Trail. Despite taking around 30 minutes to complete, it climbs 154 feet, so gear up for the ascent. Bring your binoculars with you to spot white-breasted nuthatches and pileated woodpeckers hiding behind hickory and maple leaves.
The third hike with similar vistas is the Fox Den Trail. This one has a steeper climb — 242 feet to be exact — but it's only about a mile long. After marveling at the plummeting beauty, you'll have enough energy to follow the last route: the half-mile Bear Trail. You might catch a glimpse of an eastern gray squirrel foraging for seeds and raccoons looking for shelter in tree hollows. White-tailed deer are a common sight as well, along with turkeys, hawks, and rabbits. While swimming isn't allowed at the waterfall, you can always make Turner Falls Park your next destination and cool off in the swimming hole.