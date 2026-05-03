Between Chicago And Plainfield Is A Lush Forest Preserve With A Stunning Waterfall And Extensive Trails
Chicago may be best known for its urban skyline rising from the shore of Lake Michigan, but those searching for something more tranquil often look to Darien, a small city in neighboring DuPage County. The town proudly calls itself "a nice place to live," and Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, located along its southern border, makes a strong case. This preserve protects a number of native species and the highest concentration of diverse flora and fauna in the county, along with roughly 10 miles of trails for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians. Its centerpiece is, of course, a multi-tiered cascade surrounded by black walnut trees, bitternut hickories, and native prairie.
This region was once home to the Potawatomi, but by the 1830s, European settlers had established an inn along the local stagecoach route. As more settlers arrived, railroads were laid, and local industries emerged. Sawmills processed timber, while limestone extracted from local quarries was used in Chicago construction. In 1907, the Lincoln Park Commission — now the Chicago Park District – operated over 100 acres of the land as a plant nursery. In 1925, DuPage County acquired its first section of the preserve with the intent of conserving it. In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps helped restore parts of the native habitats and landscape — including native bogs, tallgrass prairies, and white oak savannas — and built Rocky Glen Waterfall, the small, tiered cascade that remains the preserve's focal point.
By the 1970s, the U.S. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation had added more than 2,000 acres to the preserve, bringing the total to 2,503 acres. Today, Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve balances the quiet community life of Darien's roughly 22,000 residents with access to one of the region's most scenic natural preserves, roughly a 40-minute drive from downtown Chicago.
Explore the cascades and lush natural habitats via the preserve's extensive trail network
Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve features nearly 11 miles of multiuse trails winding through what is widely considered one of DuPage County's most ecologically diverse landscapes. Four marked routes accommodate hikers, cyclists, cross-country skiers, and horseback riders, including a popular 9.5-mile crushed limestone loop that circumnavigates the preserve. Narrow, unmarked footpaths branch off for those seeking quieter, more immersive experiences. Along the way, visitors pass limestone bluffs, rolling hills, and wetlands shaped by ancient glacial activity, creating varied terrain that supports rich plant and animal life. Many report that the main trails are wide, well-maintained, and often shaded. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, it's a "nice respite from suburban concrete," with highlights like creek access near the falls and scenic overlooks with benches.
The preserve's waterfall is one of its most popular features. The quickest access point is the small parking area just south of Bluff Road, east of Cass Avenue. From there, an easy, half-mile walk follows Sawmill Creek to a modest, tiered cascade flowing over layered limestone. A Tripadvisor reviewer plainly noted: "This is Illinois, so don't go expecting Niagara Falls," but the setting is peaceful, picturesque, and accessible for families and kids. "Hidden gem, well worth the trip," noted another visitor. Another option is the Tear Thumb Loop, which connects to the main trail and offers an easy route for a scenic hike.
Biodiversity is a major draw: More than 700 native plant species and over 300 species of wildlife have been recorded in the preserve. Visitors may spot white-tailed deer, beavers, and painted turtles, while birders can watch out for sandhill cranes, pine warblers, herons, Eastern bluebirds, and broad-winged hawks, among many others.
Fishing and other local activities surround Waterfall Glen
DuPage County is home to 60 forest preserves, offering abundant green space and outdoor recreation with easy reach of Chicago — Waterfall Glen is just one of them. Fishing is permitted — with a valid state license — in the preserve's limestone quarries and along the Des Plaines River at its southern edge. "Where the Des Plaines River meets the waterfall at Glen Creek is absolutely fantastic at certain times of year," wrote one Google reviewer. "Northern pike, bass, crappie, and carp and catfish all live there with an abundance of baitfish ... It's excellent fishing." Visitors have also reported seeing muskie, northern pike, and crayfish in the pools below the falls, a popular spot for waders and photographers alike.
Beyond the preserve, Darien's quiet suburban atmosphere offers laid-back charm and a local craft beer scene — ideal for unwinding after a day of biking or fishing. The city ranks among the top 40 places to retire in Illinois, according to Niche, and sits just 24 miles west of Chicago, with easy access to nearby suburbs like Plainfield, a walkable community along historic Route 66 about 15 miles west. Visitors can fly into Chicago and drive to the suburbs, or take the Metra Heritage Corridor line to Lemont Station, roughly 5 miles from Waterfall Glen. Lemont itself is worth a stop for its historic downtown and attractions like the Lemont Heritage Quarries, where visitors can launch paddleboats or kayaks and extend their outdoor adventures.
Notably, Waterfall Glen surrounds Argonne National Laboratory, a leading research center for science and engineering established in the aftermath of the Manhattan Project. Visitors can reserve free tours to explore its facilities and learn more about its research — a unique addition to a nature-focused itinerary.