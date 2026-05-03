Between Chicago And Plainfield Is A Lush Forest Preserve With A Stunning Waterfall And Extensive Trails

Chicago may be best known for its urban skyline rising from the shore of Lake Michigan, but those searching for something more tranquil often look to Darien, a small city in neighboring DuPage County. The town proudly calls itself "a nice place to live," and Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, located along its southern border, makes a strong case. This preserve protects a number of native species and the highest concentration of diverse flora and fauna in the county, along with roughly 10 miles of trails for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians. Its centerpiece is, of course, a multi-tiered cascade surrounded by black walnut trees, bitternut hickories, and native prairie.

This region was once home to the Potawatomi, but by the 1830s, European settlers had established an inn along the local stagecoach route. As more settlers arrived, railroads were laid, and local industries emerged. Sawmills processed timber, while limestone extracted from local quarries was used in Chicago construction. In 1907, the Lincoln Park Commission — now the Chicago Park District – operated over 100 acres of the land as a plant nursery. In 1925, DuPage County acquired its first section of the preserve with the intent of conserving it. In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps helped restore parts of the native habitats and landscape — including native bogs, tallgrass prairies, and white oak savannas — and built Rocky Glen Waterfall, the small, tiered cascade that remains the preserve's focal point.

By the 1970s, the U.S. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation had added more than 2,000 acres to the preserve, bringing the total to 2,503 acres. Today, Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve balances the quiet community life of Darien's roughly 22,000 residents with access to one of the region's most scenic natural preserves, roughly a 40-minute drive from downtown Chicago.