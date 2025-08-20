This Peaceful Suburb Near Chicago Is A Scenic Retreat With Charming Trails, Waterfalls, And Craft Beer

There's no denying the allure of a vibrant, activity-filled getaway in downtown Chicago, especially if you've familiarized yourself with all the unwritten rules you should know before visiting the Windy City. Still, some days you just want to go someplace quiet where you can actually experience the stunning local nature and revel in small-town charm. That's when you drive the 23 miles over to Darien, which sits right off Interstate 55 and near Historic Route 66 — the perfect easy escape from the city chaos.

It's a scenic, peaceful suburb that borders the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, one of Chicagoland's most beloved outdoor attractions, and the perfect spot to take some whimsical pictures. The best way to access not only the preserve, but everything else Darien has to offer, is by car. Thankfully, parking around town is easy enough, even in high-demand attractions like Waterfall Glen, where you'll find several parking lots that put you right next to its best trails.

Don't forget you'll also want to explore the local craft beer and restaurant scene, and since most establishments are scattered around Darien, having a car on hand becomes a must. There are plenty of car rental companies near Chicago that charge well under $50 a day, so there shouldn't be an issue finding something practical for your Darien getaway.