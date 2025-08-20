This Peaceful Suburb Near Chicago Is A Scenic Retreat With Charming Trails, Waterfalls, And Craft Beer
There's no denying the allure of a vibrant, activity-filled getaway in downtown Chicago, especially if you've familiarized yourself with all the unwritten rules you should know before visiting the Windy City. Still, some days you just want to go someplace quiet where you can actually experience the stunning local nature and revel in small-town charm. That's when you drive the 23 miles over to Darien, which sits right off Interstate 55 and near Historic Route 66 — the perfect easy escape from the city chaos.
It's a scenic, peaceful suburb that borders the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, one of Chicagoland's most beloved outdoor attractions, and the perfect spot to take some whimsical pictures. The best way to access not only the preserve, but everything else Darien has to offer, is by car. Thankfully, parking around town is easy enough, even in high-demand attractions like Waterfall Glen, where you'll find several parking lots that put you right next to its best trails.
Don't forget you'll also want to explore the local craft beer and restaurant scene, and since most establishments are scattered around Darien, having a car on hand becomes a must. There are plenty of car rental companies near Chicago that charge well under $50 a day, so there shouldn't be an issue finding something practical for your Darien getaway.
Escape to nature in Darien, IL
The local crown jewel is none other than the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, a 2,503‑acre haven famous for its Rocky Glen waterfall, a tiered cascade built back in the 1930s. Not only is the waterfall itself one of the region's most scenic (and photographed) spots, but around it, you'll find nearly 11 miles of mapped limestone‑and‑turf trails perfect for hiking, cycling, horseback riding, and even cross‑country skiing when conditions allow. Many visitors say a trip to the preserve is the best thing to do in all of Darien. Some practical things to note, though: The preserve opens one hour after the sun rises and closes an hour after it sets; hunting and alcohol use are strictly prohibited; and all pets must be leashed.
It'll all seem worth it once you go through Rocky Glen via the main loop trail, which forms a (roughly) 10-mile loop that passes through prairies, forests, and river bluffs with beautiful overlooks. And thanks to the impressive ecological diversity in the area — think over 740 native plant species and more than 600 animal species — you'll have an incredible time here no matter the time of year. Spring gives you a chance to marvel at all the wildflowers, summer is perfect for bird-watching, fall comes with the most magical foliage, and winter promises the only chance for a good skiing session.
You'll also be happy to learn that Illinois is one of those friendly, welcoming states where state parks are free to visit. And luckily for you, Ottawa, a neighborly city known as a gateway to some of Illinois' prettiest state parks, is just a little over an hour away.
Darien's craft beer scene and local charm
There's no better end to a long day outdoors than a flavor-filled evening in one of Darien's iconic breweries. The first stop? Miskatonic Brewing Company, which easily stands out as a community favorite with its relaxed vibe and long list of tap choices that include German pilsners, West Coast IPAs, and a decent variety of lagers and stouts. While the place is pretty beer-focused and doesn't usually offer much in terms of food, it does host food trucks and live music from time to time. Just make sure to check its schedule beforehand. The place is open daily, and customers rave about the excellent drinks, great deals, knowledgeable staff, and dog-friendly seating.
Skeleton Key Brewery is another excellent choice, just under 4 miles away from Miskatonic in the neighboring Woodridge. With its approachable IPAs, seasonal offerings, and near-perfect reviews, Skeleton is guaranteed to impress even the biggest skeptics. Its menu highlights include a Korean rice lager, a clementine wheat ale, and a ruby-hued Scottish export ale. The place also offers "Quiet Time Tuesdays" throughout the year, where you can kick back with a brew and enjoy a bit of silence.
For those who'd like some actual sit-down food, Ten Twenty Post is one of Darien's most beloved restaurants. The short ribs and pastas, in particular, are highly reviewed, and the overall atmosphere is just too warm and inviting to miss. Foodies don't have to stop here, though. Just a short 13-minute drive away from Darien, you'll find Hinsdale, a charming Illinois village with a picturesque downtown, a friendly community, and, you guessed it, good eats.