This Chicago Suburb Is A Convenient Escape From The City With Scenic Outdoor Thrills And Small-Town Charm

While the Windy City is undoubtedly an unforgettable tourist vacation, filled with breezy riverfront strolls and visits to fine art museums, the surrounding villages might be more enticing to travelers who prefer a slower pace. Sightseers can head up to Winnetka to snap photos in front of the "Home Alone" house, a cherished movie attraction, or bask in family-friendly vibes in Morton Grove, Chicago's thriving suburb. Meanwhile, only a 40-minute commuter rail journey southeast of Chicago brings travelers to Lemont, a former canal village tucked along the Des Plaines River. With a charming downtown district and stretches of idyllic wetlands to explore, Lemont is a convenient escape from the overwhelming dazzle of the Windy City's bright lights.

The construction of the Illinois and Michigan Canal during the 1830s led to the development of Lemont, which grew into a trade hub as the railroad arrived at the turn of the century. Limestone quarries provided the town's main industry for decades, and this heritage is notable in the historic downtown, where limestone façades still stand proudly today. Tree-shaded lanes offer visitors the chance for picturesque strolls along the Illinois and Michigan Canal, while false front architecture lining the downtown streets gives Lemont a nostalgic, Old West atmosphere.

Quaint boutiques and local eateries invite tourists to spend time ambling around town, while seasonal celebrations make Lemont a thrill to visit all year long. Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts can explore the miles of hilly countryside surrounding Lemont. Head out on picturesque hikes along the Des Plaines River, venture into nature preserves to splash in waterfalls, or relax with a picnic in the park. Golfers can practice their swings at the country clubs dotted around town. Hotels in the area make it convenient to extend your stay and soak up all Lemont has to offer.