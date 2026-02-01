This Chicago Suburb Is A Convenient Escape From The City With Scenic Outdoor Thrills And Small-Town Charm
While the Windy City is undoubtedly an unforgettable tourist vacation, filled with breezy riverfront strolls and visits to fine art museums, the surrounding villages might be more enticing to travelers who prefer a slower pace. Sightseers can head up to Winnetka to snap photos in front of the "Home Alone" house, a cherished movie attraction, or bask in family-friendly vibes in Morton Grove, Chicago's thriving suburb. Meanwhile, only a 40-minute commuter rail journey southeast of Chicago brings travelers to Lemont, a former canal village tucked along the Des Plaines River. With a charming downtown district and stretches of idyllic wetlands to explore, Lemont is a convenient escape from the overwhelming dazzle of the Windy City's bright lights.
The construction of the Illinois and Michigan Canal during the 1830s led to the development of Lemont, which grew into a trade hub as the railroad arrived at the turn of the century. Limestone quarries provided the town's main industry for decades, and this heritage is notable in the historic downtown, where limestone façades still stand proudly today. Tree-shaded lanes offer visitors the chance for picturesque strolls along the Illinois and Michigan Canal, while false front architecture lining the downtown streets gives Lemont a nostalgic, Old West atmosphere.
Quaint boutiques and local eateries invite tourists to spend time ambling around town, while seasonal celebrations make Lemont a thrill to visit all year long. Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts can explore the miles of hilly countryside surrounding Lemont. Head out on picturesque hikes along the Des Plaines River, venture into nature preserves to splash in waterfalls, or relax with a picnic in the park. Golfers can practice their swings at the country clubs dotted around town. Hotels in the area make it convenient to extend your stay and soak up all Lemont has to offer.
Outdoor adventures around Lemont, Illinois
Hikers can take a trek back through Lemont's canal era by exploring the scenic trails along the Illinois and Michigan Canal. Gravel footpaths loop around the town's former limestone quarries, which have now been flooded, opening up to sweeping views of glistening ponds fringed by dense thickets. Paddlers and boaters should head to the Lemont Heritage Quarries Recreation Area to launch kayaks and watercraft for a day cruising across what was once a bustling limestone quarry. Anglers can also bring their rods to fish the quarries for bluegill, bass, and crappie, while families can enjoy picnics amidst the tranquil landscape.
Just beyond the quarries is Waterfall Glen, a vast stretch of woodland preserve. Forested bluffs open up to panoramas of the Sawmill Creek snaking through the countryside, flanked by swaying prairies. A single trail circles around the preserve, offering hikers a full day of weaving through rustling oaks and maples. A spur off the main trail leads to Rocky Glen Waterfall, where frothy cascades tumble over jagged ledges into a shallow basin. Visitors can splash in the water to cool off while enjoying the waterfall landscape. A visit in the autumn is particularly scenic, when the canopy of trees overhead transitions to golden hues. Snowfall in the winter turns the trails into a haven for cross-country skiing, while dog owners can bring their fluffy friends for hikes and waterfall adventures all year long.
Another idyllic preserve to explore is the Black Partridge Woods just west of Lemont's quarries. Gentle slopes offer views of the Des Plaines River, while streams meander through dense hardwood groves. A stone bridge across a shallow ravine is a picturesque backdrop for photos. More adventures can be found in nearby Plainfield, a Route 66 suburb with downtown charm and river trails.
Embrace culture and cuisine around Lemont, Illinois
For a dose of small-town charm, visit Lemont during the summer, when the calendar is punctuated with festivity. Vendors proffering handcrafted wares and vintage trinkets line the streets during the Market on Canal event in May, with live music and food all around. On Tuesday evenings from June until September, foodies can pick up fresh produce and flowers at the Farmer's Market. October invites parents and children to dress up for spooky shenanigans at the Lemontster Trick-or-Treating event, while the Christmas season is the start of Lighting Up Lemont, when the downtown district and the Illinois and Michigan Canal are aglow with twinkling lights.
Cultural fiends should spend an afternoon at the Lemont Area Historical Society Museum, which takes visitors back through time. Detailed dioramas recreate scenes from an old-school general store, schoolhouse, and even a doctor's office, immersing visitors in a vignette of daily life in the 19th century, while further exhibits reveal Lemont's vibrant history as an industrial hub. "[W]orth the trip and time," a previous review declares. Guided tours of the museum are available, and sightseers can also join historic walking tours of downtown.
Grab steamy drinks and pastries at Folklore Coffee, highly rated on Google, or sit down to hearty steaks, salads, and sides at Barrel & Vine, an upscale American bistro. Step into a relaxed atmosphere at Nick's Tavern, which serves the "best hamburgers in Chicagoland," according to a previous visitor. Grilled meats and flavorful drinks can be enjoyed at Matt's Barbecue and Bourbon Bar, called a "fantastic restaurant with incredible BBQ" in a Google review. For a relaxed getaway, add Lemont to your Illinois itinerary. If you're flying in, Chicago Midway International Airport is the closest major airport, about 25 minutes away from Lemont by car.