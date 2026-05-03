Not Marriott, Not Hilton: This Brand Ranks Highest For Guest Satisfaction In Upscale Hotels

When booking a hotel for your next upscale vacation, two of the biggest names that come to mind are Hilton and Marriott. While many of their hotels are pleasant to visit, there's actually a hotel brand that ranks higher in guest satisfaction: Drury Hotels. According to a study conducted by J.D. Power, Drury ranks number one in the upscale category, beating out other well-known hotel brands like Best Western Premier and Cambria Hotels across seven categories. Those include check-in and checkout, Internet connectivity, facilities, food and beverage, guest rooms, staff service, and value. In this study, Drury Hotels scored 738 points out of 1,000, which is an impressive feat.

The Drury Hotel chain is completely family-owned and operated and has 150 hotels across 30 states, complete with amenities like free hot breakfast, a free 5:30 kickback menu, free Wi-Fi, and access to pools, gyms, and business centers. So what exactly sets Drury apart? We consulted reviews on TripAdvisor and Google for three of their most noteworthy locations to figure out why Drury is so well loved.

According to TripAdvisor, the top three Drury hotels are the Drury Plaza Hotel Chattanooga Hamilton Place, Drury Inn & Suites Near Universal Orlando Resort, and Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis St. Charles. These hotels range from 4.7 to 4.9 stars on TripAdvisor and are noted for being accessible to local attractions and highways so we dug into those specifically.