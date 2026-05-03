Forget Florida, Visit The 'World's Friendliest Island' With Dreamy Beaches And No Passport Requirements

Cliffs and palm trees, beaches and seaside villages — this is the kind of tropical island you see in wall calendars. The lush vistas look like the Caribbean, or maybe the Mediterranean. Yet the island of Rota rises out of the Pacific Ocean, about 1,600 miles east of the Philippines. This place, which refers to itself as the "world's friendliest island," is about as remote as it gets, yet it's part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), a self-governing U.S. commonwealth. What does this mean for travelers? The local currency is the U.S. dollar, English is widely spoken, and U.S. citizens can visit Rota without showing a passport.

The CNMI has a political status similar to that of Puerto Rico and Guam — islands that aren't among the 50 states but aren't separate countries. The capital of the CNMI is Saipan, the most remote destination under U.S. jurisdiction and a dreamy tropical island you've probably never heard of. But for travelers who are tired of predictable destinations like Florida, Rota is even farther afield; you'll most likely fly first to Saipan, then take a small plane with Star Marianas Air to the island's small airport.

Rota is too tiny to appear on many world maps, but it does have some mass to it. How much land is 33 square miles? If you drive as far as the roads go — from the western end of the island to the eastern edge — you'll travel about 13 miles, a trip that takes a good half-hour. Rota is quiet and bite-sized; only around 3,500 people live here, and most of them reside in one of two villages, Songsong and Sinapalo (or Sinapalu). This intimacy explains why it gave itself the nickname, "the world's friendliest island."