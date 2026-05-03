Forget Florida, Retire To This Northeast Gem With Mountain Views, Beautiful Lakes, And Affordable Living
It's something of a cliché at this point, but when it comes to retirement, Florida is often the shining example. Retirees flock to the Sunshine State for good weather, easy beach access, and stunning scenery. But if you're not much of a beach person, there's another state with a fabulous environment that's also more affordable than many Florida retirement communities. Pennsylvania may be known for many things, but it's also worth looking into as a retirement opportunity.
One of the perks of retiring to Pennsylvania includes access to various environments to help you make the most of your golden years. If you love mountains, the Poconos are a popular destination, as are the Alleghenies. Or if lakeside living is more your speed, you can explore Lake Erie or the state's largest natural body of water, Conneaut Lake. Next, the Quaker State has tax incentives for retirees and a generally low cost of living, per Best Places. In fact, Forbes listed Bethlehem and Pittsburgh as part of its top 25 best places to retire in 2025, due in part to their affordability, access to healthcare, and relatively high living standards.
If you're starting to look at retirement destinations, now may be a good time to explore Pennsylvania. But even if you're not reaching your golden years, you can still visit the state's five best foodie destinations or take in world-famous attractions, like HersheyPark.
Getting to know the scenery of Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is full of robust scenery, you don't want to strain yourself too much with extreme hikes or outdoor activities. Fortunately, the state allows retirees to enjoy its mountains, lakes, and rivers comfortably without having to do any strenuous exercise. For example, if you're looking for a quiet escape to the Poconos, you can visit the underrated town known as America's Little Switzerland, Jim Thorpe. Here, you can learn about the town's history, walk through its quaint downtown area, or hitch a ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway to explore more of the region from the comfort of a train car.
When it comes to water activities, you don't need to head to the Atlantic coastline to relax on the beach and soak up the sun. Instead, you can visit Pennsylvania's "only seashore" at Presque Isle State Park. Part of retirement is getting to slow down and appreciate the little things, so looking out over the water and hearing the gentle waves lap against the sand is a great way to spend your days. Plus, entrance to the park and the adjoining Tom Ridge Environmental Center is free, and there are many ADA accessible areas for fishing, wildlife watching, or picnicking.
When searching for places to retire in Pennsylvania, it's also important to weigh the scenery with the realities of everyday life. For example, spending time next to the water is great for a vacation, but not if you have to drive far to go to the grocery store or the doctor's office. Fortunately, senior-friendly towns like Bethlehem are close enough to these scenic destinations (it's an hour away from Jim Thorpe), so you can get away whenever you like.
The lowdown on an affordable retirement in Pennsylvania
As with any state, Pennsylvania's affordability can vary widely from big cities like Philadelphia to smaller towns like Lancaster or Altoona. So, when it comes to weighing retirement pros and cons, it's important to look at the cost of living compared to other factors, such as access to healthcare, transportation, and weather. For example, while living in the mountains is scenic and mesmerizing, the experience becomes less accommodating when you have to shovel snow during the winter. Additionally, Pennsylvania is one of the few states that doesn't tax social security income, so you can keep more of your retirement earnings.
According to the Reddit thread r/SameGrassButGreener, many Pennsylvania locals recommend cities outside of Pittsburgh or Philadelphia, with Lancaster County getting name-dropped frequently. In fact, the city of Lancaster was named the best place to retire by U.S. News and World Report in 2022 to 2023. Not only is the city ranked well because of its amenities, but it's also a great foodie town with affordable restaurants like Frisco's Chicken or the historic Lancaster Dispensing Company.
Finally, Pennsylvania is a state that has relatively robust train service from Amtrak. The first main route is Keystone, which travels from Harrisburg to Lancaster, Philadelphia, and New York City, with 11 round-trip routes every day. Next, there's the Pennsylvanian, which also adds Pittsburgh and Altoona to the Keystone route, with one round-trip daily. This way, you don't necessarily need a car (or the bills associated with it) to get around the state, and you can still explore some of the best cities and scenery Pennsylvania has to offer.