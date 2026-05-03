Forget Florida, Retire To This Northeast Gem With Mountain Views, Beautiful Lakes, And Affordable Living

It's something of a cliché at this point, but when it comes to retirement, Florida is often the shining example. Retirees flock to the Sunshine State for good weather, easy beach access, and stunning scenery. But if you're not much of a beach person, there's another state with a fabulous environment that's also more affordable than many Florida retirement communities. Pennsylvania may be known for many things, but it's also worth looking into as a retirement opportunity.

One of the perks of retiring to Pennsylvania includes access to various environments to help you make the most of your golden years. If you love mountains, the Poconos are a popular destination, as are the Alleghenies. Or if lakeside living is more your speed, you can explore Lake Erie or the state's largest natural body of water, Conneaut Lake. Next, the Quaker State has tax incentives for retirees and a generally low cost of living, per Best Places. In fact, Forbes listed Bethlehem and Pittsburgh as part of its top 25 best places to retire in 2025, due in part to their affordability, access to healthcare, and relatively high living standards.

If you're starting to look at retirement destinations, now may be a good time to explore Pennsylvania. But even if you're not reaching your golden years, you can still visit the state's five best foodie destinations or take in world-famous attractions, like HersheyPark.