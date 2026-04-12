Pennsylvania's 5 Destinations That Foodies Should Go Out Of Their Way To Visit, According To The Internet

It's never been a better time to be a foodie. Cities across the United States are embracing chef-driven menus, exotic dishes, and food-centric festivals that are sure to get your mouth watering. Still, some areas are more well-known as foodie capitals, such as New Orleans, Portland, Oregon, and New York. But did you know that Pennsylvania has quietly become something of a gourmet's paradise? One example: You can tour sumptuous trails linking the state's best artisanal eats.

But you can also simply visit our picks for the five destinations you should go out of your way to visit. One of the great things about Pennsylvania's foodie scene is that you can get unique dishes (like whoopie pies or Irish potatoes) that originated from the area, while also exploring smaller towns that might fly below the radar.

For this list, we're looking at the five top cities that are worth a trip, even if you weren't planning on going to Pennsylvania anytime soon. Each of these spots are highly recommended from local review sites, so don't just take our word for it. From ordering authentic Philly cheesesteaks to wandering through a small riverside community drowning in breweries, here's where foodies should mark their maps.