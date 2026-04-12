Pennsylvania's 5 Destinations That Foodies Should Go Out Of Their Way To Visit, According To The Internet
It's never been a better time to be a foodie. Cities across the United States are embracing chef-driven menus, exotic dishes, and food-centric festivals that are sure to get your mouth watering. Still, some areas are more well-known as foodie capitals, such as New Orleans, Portland, Oregon, and New York. But did you know that Pennsylvania has quietly become something of a gourmet's paradise? One example: You can tour sumptuous trails linking the state's best artisanal eats.
But you can also simply visit our picks for the five destinations you should go out of your way to visit. One of the great things about Pennsylvania's foodie scene is that you can get unique dishes (like whoopie pies or Irish potatoes) that originated from the area, while also exploring smaller towns that might fly below the radar.
For this list, we're looking at the five top cities that are worth a trip, even if you weren't planning on going to Pennsylvania anytime soon. Each of these spots are highly recommended from local review sites, so don't just take our word for it. From ordering authentic Philly cheesesteaks to wandering through a small riverside community drowning in breweries, here's where foodies should mark their maps.
Philadelphia
It's no secret that Philly is a foodie paradise. According to Best of PA, the city has rightfully earned its reputation as a culinary powerhouse. But, before we dive into Philadelphia's diverse culinary scene, we have to address the obvious: The city is synonymous with cheese steak sandwiches, so we have to discuss its history. According to legend, a hot dog vendor named Pat Olivieri tried putting beef strips into a bun with onions and peppers, and a star was born (although the cheese wouldn't be added for another decade). Because of its indomitable popularity, it's impossible to say which place has the best cheese steak, but if you want to listen to locals, this thread in r/PhiladelphiaEats can point you to some great options. In fact, the sandwich helped put Philadelphia at the top of a Talker Research survey of the best cities to visit for a particular dish.
Interestingly, though, roast pork sandwiches are also a big part of the Philly foodie experience, and you can get the "best sandwich in America" at the city's giant Reading Terminal Market. Other Philly-centric food items (according to another thread in r/PhiladelphiaEats) include Irish Potatoes and soft pretzels. If you're thinking the former item is actual potatoes, you'd be wrong. In Philadelphia, Irish potatoes refer to a sweet confection. And, while pretzels are pretty common in other places, they're practically a food group here. In fact, the city makes 80% of America's pretzels, and residents consume them 12 times more than anywhere else.
But don't assume that sandwiches, pretzels, and confections are all Philadelphia has to offer. According to Food & Wine, Philly is the 10th-best city for food and drink, thanks to its diverse cuisine. In fact, you can base your visit around hitting up Pennsylvania's can't-miss restaurants, according to foodies.
Pittsburgh
While Philadelphia gets all of the attention from foodies, Pittsburgh is a close second for grabbing unique bites and tasty treats. Some, including WalletHub, have actually ranked it above Philly. This city is home to a wide variety of restaurants and cuisines, so there's something for everyone to enjoy, no matter how specific your palate. Ever After in the Woods remarks that Pittsburgh's Strip District is a mind-blowing international experience. That said, Pittsburgh is also synonymous with a sandwich, but not quite in the same way as Philadelphia. The city's most famous sandwich restaurant, with its mouth-watering offerings, is a must-visit stop when you're in town. Primanti Bros is something of a cultural icon, and while everyone has their favorite sandwich, every iteration is delicious.
According to Visit Pittsburgh, Other iconic foods associated with this city include pierogies, Pittsburgh salads, and pepperoni rolls. As you might imagine, these dishes are intrinsically tied to the city's history. Pierogies are common because of a large influx of Eastern European immigrants. Pepperoni rolls were popular among coal miners. And Pittsburgh salad, as with the cheese steak, was born out of a creative mind and available ingredients. While it's essentially a regular salad with fries on top, it's become an iconic dish that has stood the test of time.
Finally, if you love ketchup, you'll have to make a pilgrimage to the Heinz History Center. While the center houses a museum about the history of the company, it also features many other exhibits showcasing more of Pittsburgh's past. It's also probably the only place in the world where you can see an 11-foot-tall statue of a ketchup bottle made out of smaller bottles.
Lancaster
Beyond its big cities and ties to American history, Pennsylvania is also well-known for its Pennsylvania Dutch community, of which the most well-known sect is the Amish. One of the best cities in which to experience the Amish community and its food is Lancaster, which is just about 90 minutes west of Philadelphia. According to Haven Lifestyles, the city is one of the best places in the state to enjoy farm-to-table eats.
While Lancaster has its share of chef-driven restaurants and exotic cuisine, what really makes it shine is the abundance of local, historical dishes. Like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Lancaster's food history runs deep, allowing you to get to know its people in the tastiest way possible. It also helps that two of the most well-known dishes (via Discover Lancaster) are desserts: whoopie pies and shoofly pies. Both are decadent and addictive, so you'll have to buy a few of them to ensure you're fully satisfied.
For savory lovers, scrapple is a good option, made from pork scraps (hence the name), cornmeal, and various spices. While the dish started as a way to avoid wasting trimmings, it has become something of a local celebrity. Alternatively, for a heartier meal, try Pennsylvania's version of chicken and waffles, which actually predates the Southern variety. Here, the chicken isn't fried; it's roasted or stewed, then pulled, mixed with gravy, and served atop the waffle.
Conshohocken
As we move down the list of foodie destinations in Pennsylvania, the spots will become more obscure, at least to those who live outside of the state. In this case, Conshohocken is a walkable borough just outside of Philadelphia, boasting vibrant streets lined with treats. It also borders the Schuylkill River, giving it a distinct vibe among other places we've featured so far. Ever After in the Woods remarks that the city packs "more culinary creativity per block than towns triple its size."
While other cities in Pennsylvania have unique dishes, Conshohocken (or Conshy, for short) is more of a traditional foodie spot. Rather than visiting for items you can't find anywhere else, coming here is more like finding a hidden treasure. As you explore its streets and culinary scene, you might feel like you're part of the inside crowd, at least until it becomes more mainstream. In fact, Condé Nast Traveler named the city one of its seven best secret small-town food destinations in 2021.
Most of the action is clustered around Fayette Street, which means it's relatively easy to sample different restaurants without having to criss-cross the entire town. The highest-rated spots around here are Neos Americana, a Mediterranean spot with 5 stars on Google, and Akina Sushi, which has 4.9 stars. Or, if you're looking for farm-to-table American cuisine, The Tomato Shack is a prime choice.
Pottstown
Our final Pennsylvania destination where foodies should go out of their way to visit is yet another Philadelphia suburb bordering the Schuylkill River. With a charming downtown, craft flavors, and riverside trails, Pottstown has been enjoying a renaissance. Once an industrial steel hub, the main reason we picked it for this list is its growing notoriety as a beer-lover's paradise. It also gets shout-outs from sites like Ever After in the Woods and Haven Lifestyles, among others.
While beer is far from the only reason to add Pottstown to your itinerary, it's worth mentioning that there are four highly-rated breweries in the heart of town, all within walking distance of each other, making it easy to incorporate several or all of them into a single day trip. First, there's JJ Ratigan Brewing Co., which specializes in scratch-made ales and meals. Across the street is the Iron Gate Biergarten, an outdoor space that hosts live bands. Then, there's the taproom for Sunset Hill Brewing Company, and finally, Artillery Brewing Co., a great hangout spot that offers pub food, cocktails, and delicious draft beers.
Although you could grab a bite to eat at Artillery or JJ Ratigan, Pottstown's downtown area is also full of delicious eats. Fire Birdz Hot Chicken will give you a reason to reach for a cold pint, while the Blue Elephant offers an elegant take on Asian fusion. If you're looking for small bites, try Very Best Weiner Shop for hot dogs or Pando's Pastry Shop for a sweet treat.
Methodology
At first, picking the top foodie destinations in Pennsylvania is a breeze, as the state is home to two of the most well-known gourmet hubs: Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. From there, though, the process gets a bit trickier, as everyone has their own tastes and preferences. So, for this list, we relied on review sites and roundups to fill out the last three picks.
Regional sites like Ever After in the Woods, the Best of PA, Haven Lifestyles, Livability, and even bigger sites like Food & Wine, Conde Nast Traveler, and WalletHub helped us narrow our selection. For example, Lancaster pretty much shows up as often on these roundups as Pittsburgh and Philly, so it was an easy third pick. Then, cities like Conshohocken and Pottsville, although lesser-known, were still desirable enough to round out the top five. Plus, their proximity to Philadelphia makes them easy to incorporate into a foodie itinerary.
Finally, as we dove deeper into each destination, we relied on local lists and recommendations to see what made them stand out. For example, the Reddit page r/PhiladelphiaEats helped us discover unique dishes in Philly, while Discover Lancaster gave us a rundown of bites that make the city such a worthwhile stop.