Los Angeles' Immersive Entertainment Experience Is A Trip Back To The Glory Days Of '70s Nightlife

Step into a performance of "Brassroots District: LA '74," and you'll instantly be transported to the past. The year is 1974, and a nine-piece funk band, modeled on Sly and the Family Stone, sets the tone for what will be a musical night to remember. The cast comprises only 11 actors, and the story is simple: The charismatic co-leaders of fictional band Brassroots District — Copper Jones and Ursa Major, who are signed to Major's brother's label – are approached by a Columbia Records executive looking to sign them. What ensues is a tension-filled drama in which the band must navigate fame and family, authenticity and commercial success. But don't expect to just sit back and watch — you have a role to play in the unfolding action.

Opened in February 2026, "Brassroots District: LA '74" harkens back to the glory days of the 1970s. It was a time rife with political upheaval — including President Richard Nixon's resignation following the Watergate scandal – and international conflicts. It was also a transformative musical era, with artists addressing social issues, creating new musical genres, and even helping to save dance culture. This context forms the backdrop of the show, which was conceptualized by Los Angeles-based producers Ari Herstand and Andrew Leib. The initial idea was to create a band, but it evolved into a fully immersive entertainment experience, with audience participation a key element.

It all plays out in Catch One, a nightclub situated in West Adams, an underrated Los Angeles neighborhood full of Old-World glamour. This choice of venue isn't a coincidence either — it's a place replete with history and legacy. Opened in 1973 by Jewel Thais-Williams, an LGBTQ+ activist and community leader, it had the distinction of being Los Angeles' longest-running Black gay dance club — and one of the show's characters pays homage to Williams.