Los Angeles' Immersive Entertainment Experience Is A Trip Back To The Glory Days Of '70s Nightlife
Step into a performance of "Brassroots District: LA '74," and you'll instantly be transported to the past. The year is 1974, and a nine-piece funk band, modeled on Sly and the Family Stone, sets the tone for what will be a musical night to remember. The cast comprises only 11 actors, and the story is simple: The charismatic co-leaders of fictional band Brassroots District — Copper Jones and Ursa Major, who are signed to Major's brother's label – are approached by a Columbia Records executive looking to sign them. What ensues is a tension-filled drama in which the band must navigate fame and family, authenticity and commercial success. But don't expect to just sit back and watch — you have a role to play in the unfolding action.
Opened in February 2026, "Brassroots District: LA '74" harkens back to the glory days of the 1970s. It was a time rife with political upheaval — including President Richard Nixon's resignation following the Watergate scandal – and international conflicts. It was also a transformative musical era, with artists addressing social issues, creating new musical genres, and even helping to save dance culture. This context forms the backdrop of the show, which was conceptualized by Los Angeles-based producers Ari Herstand and Andrew Leib. The initial idea was to create a band, but it evolved into a fully immersive entertainment experience, with audience participation a key element.
It all plays out in Catch One, a nightclub situated in West Adams, an underrated Los Angeles neighborhood full of Old-World glamour. This choice of venue isn't a coincidence either — it's a place replete with history and legacy. Opened in 1973 by Jewel Thais-Williams, an LGBTQ+ activist and community leader, it had the distinction of being Los Angeles' longest-running Black gay dance club — and one of the show's characters pays homage to Williams.
What to expect at Brassroots District: LA '74
The Los Angeles Times praised "Brassroots District: LA '74," calling it "immersive theater at its finest" and "part concert, part participatory theater and part experiment, attempting to intermix an evening of dancing and jubilation with high-stakes drama. How it plays out is up to each audience member." While you'll get the expected high-energy performances and roof-raising musical numbers, there will also be playful interactions, from Soul Train-style dance lines to call-and-response in the songs. You choose where to go and how to engage by following different cast members. Watch a tense confrontation between a record executive and a journalist, chat with the musicians' manager or the club owner, or stay with the backing band and dance the night away. It's all up to you.
Make sure to arrive in your '70s finest — your grooviest bell bottoms, funkiest suede pieces, and bright colors galore — at least 30 minutes in advance. This will give you time to meet some of the characters and take photos on the red carpet. If you're high on enthusiasm but low on '70s fashion knowledge, Brassroots District has created a Pinterest board for some far-out, Soul Train-inspired wardrobe looks.
If you'd rather not have a modern ringtone take you out of the theatrical experience, you're in luck — phones aren't allowed. Upon arrival, you'll be asked to drop your smartphone in a black bag and keep it off for the duration of the show, both to avoid disruptions and, well, because the iPhone 17 didn't exist in 1974. But a professional photographer will be present, taking snaps all night. Images are posted after the event and are free to download from the gallery, so you'll have Instagram-ready content and spend your time actually immersed in the experience.
How to experience Brassroots District: LA '74
Tickets for "Brassroots District: LA '74" can be purchased on Fever in three categories: Standing General Admission (starting at $58.95, but a promotion is running as of this writing); VIP Seats (starting at $124.71, with seating assigned on a first-come, first-served basis); and Executive VIP Booth (ranging from $536.78 to $1,404.30, depending on the date and group size). The latter is the most luxurious option, providing guests with a bottle of champagne in a private booth, early entrance (with an enhanced experience), and backstage passes. Groups of eight or more receive a 15% discount.
The show is for guests 21 and older and runs about two hours. It takes place on Saturdays and Sundays at 6:30 p.m., with VIP entry beginning at 6:15 p.m. Sunday performances are priced slightly lower. Originally planned as an eight-night residency from early February through the end of March, the run has been extended due to demand. As of this writing, tickets are available through May 17, with additional dates confirmed through June 27 and possible further extensions. Check back on Fever and follow Brassroots District on Instagram (@brassrootsdistrict) to stay in the know about future dates.
Catch One is located on West Pico Boulevard and is wheelchair accessible. The venue can be reached by public transit, but there's on-site paid parking as well. If you're flying into Los Angeles, you'll likely arrive at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which can often be a nightmare (so read through these tips on how to navigate this California airport beforehand). If you're on a tight budget, use the Metro when possible, as it is the cheapest way to get around L.A.