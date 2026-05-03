New Jersey's Cozy Storybook Village Is A Hidden Gem Full Of Shops, Events, And Restaurants Near Atlantic City

For anyone who craves a glimpse into the past, a living history museum is hard to beat. Travelers might be surprised to learn that New Jersey boasts its own underrated, colonial-era village in the town of Galloway. Barely 20-minutes away from the flashing lights and bright casinos of Atlantic City is Historic Smithville, a cluster of clapboard cottages that look just like a page out of a history book.

Back in the 1780s, a man named James Baremore welcomed weary travelers on passing stagecoaches into his humble, single-room cottage for rest and refreshment. Today, the historic Smithville Inn still stands at the entrance to the village, welcoming modern-day tourists into a recreated colonial village for a journey back in time to a world where "shop" was spelled "shoppe" and life was a little quieter. Cobblestone alleys form a winding maze around the village green, which is crowded with quaint boutiques tucked inside preserved structures relocated to Historic Smithville from all around New Jersey. Despite being so easily reachable, this quaint colonial-style village still remains a hidden gem. Local radio host at 94.3 the Point, Lou Russo, considers Historic Smithville a "village that I believe deserves more attention than it currently receives."

Anchoring the village are the shores of Lake Meone, where sheltered pavilions and benches offer visitors a waterfront seat. After browsing the shops, a handful of eateries beckon tourists for a refueling stop. At Christmastime, the village becomes a spectacle of twinkling decorations, while seasonal fairs and festivals make Smithville worth a visit all throughout the year.