New Jersey's Cozy Storybook Village Is A Hidden Gem Full Of Shops, Events, And Restaurants Near Atlantic City
For anyone who craves a glimpse into the past, a living history museum is hard to beat. Travelers might be surprised to learn that New Jersey boasts its own underrated, colonial-era village in the town of Galloway. Barely 20-minutes away from the flashing lights and bright casinos of Atlantic City is Historic Smithville, a cluster of clapboard cottages that look just like a page out of a history book.
Back in the 1780s, a man named James Baremore welcomed weary travelers on passing stagecoaches into his humble, single-room cottage for rest and refreshment. Today, the historic Smithville Inn still stands at the entrance to the village, welcoming modern-day tourists into a recreated colonial village for a journey back in time to a world where "shop" was spelled "shoppe" and life was a little quieter. Cobblestone alleys form a winding maze around the village green, which is crowded with quaint boutiques tucked inside preserved structures relocated to Historic Smithville from all around New Jersey. Despite being so easily reachable, this quaint colonial-style village still remains a hidden gem. Local radio host at 94.3 the Point, Lou Russo, considers Historic Smithville a "village that I believe deserves more attention than it currently receives."
Anchoring the village are the shores of Lake Meone, where sheltered pavilions and benches offer visitors a waterfront seat. After browsing the shops, a handful of eateries beckon tourists for a refueling stop. At Christmastime, the village becomes a spectacle of twinkling decorations, while seasonal fairs and festivals make Smithville worth a visit all throughout the year.
Explore the local shops and restaurants in Historic Smithville
Although you can spend the day shopping at American Dream, New Jersey's largest mall, Historic Smithville is also an underrated spot for a day of retail therapy. Start with a visit to the Village Sweet Shoppe, where colorful jars of candy crowd the shelves. A customer on Google writes, "Awesome vintage-y sweets emporium. Willy Wonka has nothing on this store." Pick out flavored fudge slices, chocolate-covered pretzels, and saltwater taffy to satisfy your sweet tooth. For fun gifts bedecked in shamrocks and Celtic knots, head to Out of Ireland. The store is packed with knitwear and plaid clothing, not to mention shamrock jewelry, porcelain figurines, and all kinds of Irish-themed home decoration items.
More unique souvenirs can be found at Fairest Of Them All, a gift shop tucked within an 18th-century grist mill. "They have a beautiful variety of jewelry and accessories both fair trade and by local artisans," writes a previous shopper on Google. For all things peanut butter, stop at the Smithville Peanut Butter Company, which is filled with plenty of delicious treats. From peanut butter cookies to almond butter, this store offers buttery treats galore.
For a proper meal, you can experience fine dining at the Historic Smithville Inn. Order crab cakes, shrimp cocktail, or even prime rib for dinner, or step into the Baremore Tavern for craft beers and wine amidst a more rustic vibe. Meanwhile, the country-style atmosphere at Fred and Ethel's Lantern Light Tavern will make you feel right at home. Tuck into classic dishes like French onion soup and loaded fries, while live music on the weekends adds to the relaxed ambiance. History buffs looking for more New Jersey adventures should make their way to Sandy Hook to see America's oldest lighthouse.
Exciting seasonal events to enjoy at Historic Smithville and where to stay
Local festivals make Historic Smithville exciting in any season. Anyone obsessed with the Middle Ages should stop by in April for the Smithville Renaissance Faire. Knights in shining armor, jesters, and all kinds of medieval characters make an appearance in the village to entertain tourists with sword fights and merriment. Don a medieval costume and bring the family for wholesome entertainment. For patriotic parades, head to Smithville for the annual Fourth of July Parade, or stop by for a head start on festive shopping at the Christmas in July event in the middle of the month.
Appreciators of a good brew can enjoy tasty sips at Smithville's annual Oktoberfest. Browse the market stalls for crafts and souvenirs before filling up on autumnal dishes. From November until December, watch the village become merry and bright, as festive tunes echo in the air while Christmas trees twinkle around Lake Meone. Join the crowds who gather in the village to watch a musical production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," take a festive train ride, or enjoy s'mores around the bonfire to soak up the Christmas spirit.
Historic Smithville's cozy lodging choices are a great opportunity to spend even more time in town. On the edge of Lake Meone is the Colonial Inn, an elegant farmhouse with furnishings and decor that feels like a step back in time. Guests highlight the friendly staff and tasty breakfast. Choose from suites with views of the lake, a rustic barn a short walk away, or standalone cottages tucked between the village streets. For more hidden, historic New Jersey adventures, head over to Stockton, a waterfront borough with unique Victorian-era inns.