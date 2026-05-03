Wisconsin's Fastest-Growing Cities To Visit In 2026

When it comes to choosing a new city to call home, certain factors can make or break that decision — affordability, schools, safety, and community all come into play. In Wisconsin, five cities are checking those boxes. Drawing from the U.S. Census Bureau's city and town population data spanning 2020 to 2024, World Population Review narrowed down Wisconsin's fastest-growing cities in 2026 — and surprisingly, the Badger State's big-city staples like Madison, Milwaukee, or Green Bay didn't make the cut.

This data, cross-checked against sites such as Niche, Homes.com, and official tourism boards, offers a glimpse into how these five cities have attracted new residents. With 219 of Wisconsin's 369 cities seeing population growth, we focused on those that grew by more than 1,000 residents over that period.

So whether you're simply passing through or doing some serious research on where to put down roots, this list makes a case for Wisconsin communities that may not have crossed your radar. Whether you're looking for riverside trails, tight-knit neighborhoods, or easy access to bigger cities, these are the Wisconsin communities more and more people are flocking to.