Wisconsin's Fastest-Growing Cities To Visit In 2026
When it comes to choosing a new city to call home, certain factors can make or break that decision — affordability, schools, safety, and community all come into play. In Wisconsin, five cities are checking those boxes. Drawing from the U.S. Census Bureau's city and town population data spanning 2020 to 2024, World Population Review narrowed down Wisconsin's fastest-growing cities in 2026 — and surprisingly, the Badger State's big-city staples like Madison, Milwaukee, or Green Bay didn't make the cut.
This data, cross-checked against sites such as Niche, Homes.com, and official tourism boards, offers a glimpse into how these five cities have attracted new residents. With 219 of Wisconsin's 369 cities seeing population growth, we focused on those that grew by more than 1,000 residents over that period.
So whether you're simply passing through or doing some serious research on where to put down roots, this list makes a case for Wisconsin communities that may not have crossed your radar. Whether you're looking for riverside trails, tight-knit neighborhoods, or easy access to bigger cities, these are the Wisconsin communities more and more people are flocking to.
Wrightstown
Straddling the banks of the Fox River, Wrightstown's small-town atmosphere has clearly worked its charm — as evidenced by its 40% population increase between 2020 and 2026. Easily accessible via Interstate 41, Wrightstown is sandwiched between Green Bay and Appleton — both half an hour away — giving residents access to big-city amenities without the big-city housing prices. Being part of Brown County — the state's 4th fastest-growing county, according to the Wisconsin Department of Administration — also puts Wrightstown at the center of exciting new developments for its expanding population.
Wrightstown lives up to its charming small-town persona: it boasts a close-knit community, local eateries, and a smattering of parks for year-round recreation. The Wrightstown Community School District, rated A- by Niche, is an instant draw for families looking to settle into the area.
When it comes to outdoor fun, there's more than enough to go around. Get your step count up by walking the trails around Wrightstown: head to High Cliff State Park along the shores of Lake Winnebago – Wisconsin's lake paradise known for windsurfing and adventure – to tackle the moderately challenging 2.7-mile Lime-Kiln Trail Loop, or traverse the village via Wrightstown Heritage Trail for scenic river views. Kayaking and fishing thrive on the Fox River, while Mueller Park buzzes with free waterski performances by the Waterboard Warriors, a hometown waterski show team, during the summer — followed by the Fall Festival's street markets and car shows.
Cottage Grove
As a Madison suburb along Interstate 94, Cottage Grove has the enviable advantage of straightforward connections to larger cities like Milwaukee and Chicago. That accessibility, paired with its neighborly character and highly rated public schools, helps explain the 32% jump in its population growth in recent years — along with the hundreds of new housing developments. "More recently, we're starting to get more multifamily opportunities, both rentals and condos," Cottage Grove's Director of Planning and Development, Erin Ruth, told Homes.com.
Earning an A on Niche reflects Cottage Grove's above-average rankings across its public schools, safety, and diversity. And though just under 30 minutes from bustling Madison, this suburb has all the culinary, commercial, and recreational comforts within reach. Family-run eateries, cafes, cocktail bars, and upscale restaurants line Main Street and Cottage Grove Road — more than enough to fuel up before a day of exploring Cottage Grove's attractions.
Nature is also a highlight. Hikes along McCarthy Youth Park and Governor Taylor Nature Park meander through open meadows and tree-lined areas, while the more ambitious Glacial Drumlin State Trail traces 52 miles through ten Wisconsin towns along a scenic abandoned rail corridor. During the summer, the community comes together to celebrate the Fireman's Festival — an ongoing tradition since 1931 — including a Fireman's Festival Run.
Verona
Southwest of Madison lies Verona, a city that earns its place among Wisconsin's fastest-growing cities with a 30% population surge from 2020 to 2026. The catalyst? Epic Systems, a medical software company headquartered right in the city, whose campus expansions have helped create jobs, infrastructure, and amenities for its growing community.
Employing north of 13,000 people, Epic has steadily increased Verona's desirability as a Wisconsin home base. Its schools are solid — Niche rates the Verona Area School District an A — and housing is actively being developed to keep pace with future demand. "The city of Verona is going to need to grow to make sure we keep housing attainable, both for Epic employees and just for people in general," Mayor Luke Diaz told Wisconsin Public Radio.
While jobs and great schools bring residents to Verona, it's the city's character and small-town charm that happily keep them there. Theater and art collectives fuel the community's cultural scene; various fruit and vegetable farms and orchards keep residents' health and sustainability in check; and lively festivals organized throughout the year keep community spirits high. Nightlife and dining options are plentiful, from rustic fish-fry taverns to brunch spots and craft breweries. The great outdoors are never far away, either: residents enjoy trails to explore, waters to paddle and swim, and a number of regional state parks to discover. A segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, one of Wisconsin's most scenic landscapes shaped by glaciers, skirts the city limits.
Harrison
Harrison's 20% population spike since 2020 is notable, especially considering it officially incorporated as a village in 2013. Unlike Verona's tech-fueled growth, the local paper mill is Harrison's dominant industry alongside a burgeoning healthcare sector.
Harrison doesn't have a downtown area; residents turn to nearby Appleton, just 15 minutes away, to satisfy cultural and recreational needs. So what keeps residents choosing to settle here? Real estate agent and broker Linda Sanderfoot sums it up in a Homes.com Harrison feature: "People like the larger lots and newer homes, and they still have easy access to the highways, Kimberly schools and shopping." Its public schools, housing, and diversity have earned Harrison an A- grade from Niche — not too shabby for a relatively new community.
The wealth of outdoor activities within easy reach of Harrison is also a major draw for families. The shores of Lake Winnebago are 10 minutes away, offering opportunities for numerous water sports or golfing. Then there's the High Cliff State Park, where weekends can be spent exploring 16 miles of trails through forests, cliffs, and shorelines within the 1,187-acre park.
DeForest
Between 2020 and 2026, DeForest's population grew nearly 20%, significant enough to be counted among Wisconsin's fastest-growing cities. A charming village near Madison that brims with peaceful vibes, DeForest boasts an appeal that goes well beyond location. Families are drawn here for its public schools with competitive programs spanning computer science to athletics.
Plenty of parks and recreational activities keep DeForest residents occupied — not least Conservancy Commons Park, with its sweeping greenery and child-friendly facilities like splash pads and playgrounds, as well as a trail network that winds through meadows, ponds, and prairies. Cutting a path through DeForest is the Yahara River, with its waters offering opportunities for fishing, canoeing, and kayaking.
It's an easy hop to nearby Madison, but DeForest comes with its own essentials: a supermarket, coffee shop, and restaurants keep residents close to home. Village events, often held at Fireman's Park, include a weekly farmers market stocked with farm-fresh produce and baked goods, cinema nights, concerts, and candlelit hikes — community efforts deserving of the A- grade DeForest earned on Niche. "We're a tight-knit community where people get to know each other and come together regularly for public events," Stacey Harmon, DeForest's community ambassador, told Homes.com. "But it's really what you make of it because a lot of people keep to themselves, and there's nothing wrong with that."
Methodology
Rather than defaulting to the five fastest-growing Wisconsin cities as reported by the World Population Review, we filtered for communities that grew by at least a thousand residents between 2020 and 2026. Population data was sourced from World Population Review's compiled figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. For insight into what made residents commit to these communities, we dug into reports by Homes.com, Niche, and each city's official city tourism boards.