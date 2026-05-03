Santa Cruz's Critically Acclaimed, Independent Theater In The Redwoods Is A Magical Outdoor Venue

Santa Cruz is tucked along California's Central Coast between Monterey Bay and the redwood forests of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Much of this place's appeal is its scenic beauty, but it also has a robust arts scene. One of the cultural highlights here is Santa Cruz Shakespeare, an independent theater company that puts on performances with towering redwood and eucalyptus trees as the natural backdrop. It's truly a memorable place to watch a show, and it's part of a longstanding tradition in this popular beach town where surfing first came to America.

The company goes back to the 1980s when it was Shakespeare Santa Cruz, financially backed by the University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC). It was long known for putting on high-caliber shows during the summer beneath the redwoods on the UCSC campus, but in 2013, due to financial issues, the group put on its final show. Luckily, the performance lives on. It became an independent theater company in the 2010s, changing the name to Santa Cruz Shakespeare, and in 2016, it moved to its new performance space in DeLaveaga Park. One thing that didn't change was that the performances take place outdoors in a stunning forest setting: the Audrey Stanley Grove with a 490-seat amphitheater at its heart.

Another thing that didn't change is the performance quality. The actors are professionals from around the country, and the company boasts rave reviews. Lily Janiak, theater critic for the San Francisco Chronicle, applauded the staging and performances of "Pericles" in 2025, noting how the outdoor setting really helped make the performances special, particularly the wind. Good Times Santa Cruz referred to the 2025 performance of "Into the Woods" as "Hugely ambitious (18 characters played by 11 actors). And hugely successful."