The 5 Best Things For Tourists To Do In Santa Cruz

If you're planning a trip to Santa Cruz, California, chances are surfable waves, redwood paths, and a taco or two are on your mind. However, to make the most of your time in this coastal area, you need a local's perspective. Drawing on my experience as a Santa Cruz native, these recommendations highlight the best things to do in Santa Cruz, complete with locals-only info to make you feel like you're traveling with a friend.

First, before we get started, it's important to know that there's a difference between the City of Santa Cruz and Santa Cruz County. The county stretches along the Monterey Bay and up into the redwood-covered Santa Cruz Mountains, comprising Scotts Valley, Watsonville, Davenport, Capitola's colorful seaside village, and, of course, the City of Santa Cruz. While the city is home to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, trendy restaurants and breweries on the West Side, and the Pacific Garden Mall's shops and eateries, the county has so much more to offer. Therefore, the recommendations in this article include things to do in the city itself as well as the surrounding county.

Situated at the northern end of the Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz is about one and a half to two hours south of San Francisco. If you're coming from outside the area, you'll need to fly into San Francisco International Airport (SFO) or San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC). I've found that San Francisco is much better for international flights, while San Jose is closer and has enough options for domestic trips. From here, you'll need to rent a car to get around the area.