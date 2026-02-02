The 5 Best Things For Tourists To Do In Santa Cruz
If you're planning a trip to Santa Cruz, California, chances are surfable waves, redwood paths, and a taco or two are on your mind. However, to make the most of your time in this coastal area, you need a local's perspective. Drawing on my experience as a Santa Cruz native, these recommendations highlight the best things to do in Santa Cruz, complete with locals-only info to make you feel like you're traveling with a friend.
First, before we get started, it's important to know that there's a difference between the City of Santa Cruz and Santa Cruz County. The county stretches along the Monterey Bay and up into the redwood-covered Santa Cruz Mountains, comprising Scotts Valley, Watsonville, Davenport, Capitola's colorful seaside village, and, of course, the City of Santa Cruz. While the city is home to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, trendy restaurants and breweries on the West Side, and the Pacific Garden Mall's shops and eateries, the county has so much more to offer. Therefore, the recommendations in this article include things to do in the city itself as well as the surrounding county.
Situated at the northern end of the Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz is about one and a half to two hours south of San Francisco. If you're coming from outside the area, you'll need to fly into San Francisco International Airport (SFO) or San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC). I've found that San Francisco is much better for international flights, while San Jose is closer and has enough options for domestic trips. From here, you'll need to rent a car to get around the area.
Ride the Giant Dipper at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
When long days and beachy weather bring "Endless Summer" vibes to Santa Cruz, shrieks and the click-clack clattering that only a rollercoaster makes fill the air at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, one of the world's best seaside parks. Constructed in 1924, the Giant Dipper is a Santa Cruz icon and the oldest rollercoaster in California (and one of the 10 oldest in the world). Credit the wooden build for its ultra-nostalgic look and the 70-foot hill for the screaming.
The man behind the construction, Arthur Looff, painted a vivid picture of the sensations the coaster evokes: the "combination earthquake, balloon ascension and aeroplane drop," per the American Coaster Enthusiasts. Add in the feeling of being shaken in a giant colander, and the description is 100% accurate. While tame compared to the vertigo-inducing juggernauts at Six Flags and other amusement parks, the Dipper is filled with nostalgia for the era of The Beach Boys and Big Band galas at the Cocoanut Grove — now the Boardwalk's event space.
For eight points (roughly $8 at the time of writing), scream your head off on the Giant Dipper, but purchasing the all-day rides wristband (starting from $44.95) offers better value. However, if you're in Santa Cruz for multiple days, consider buying the season pass (starting from $104.95). At dusk, hop on the Sky Glider and ride above the twinkling boardwalk lights, against a background of the sunset fading to darkness.
Witness the monarch butterfly migration at Natural Bridges State Beach
When the summer beachgoers abandon Santa Cruz's shores (between October and February), a new set of visitors makes our town their home. Every year, over 10,000 monarch butterflies stop over in the eucalyptus groves at Natural Bridges State Beach to escape the cold. As the monarchs cluster on branches, their fluttering orange and black wings make the trees look like living art. The best time to see the monarchs is on a morning when the temperature dips below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature drop causes the monarchs to pack together on the branches, displaying their colors for all to see.
After visiting the butterflies, head down to the sandy beach area in front of the bridge-like rock formations, explore the tidepools, or have a barbecue at one of the eucalyptus-shaded picnic tables. A note of caution: this stretch of ocean is deceptively dangerous, having claimed a life as recently as October 2025. So, especially while tidepooling, make sure to never turn your back on the ocean.
Make the most of your time by exploring West Cliff Drive, a scenic oceanside road with a paved walking and bicycling path. From the path, take in views of otters snacking in the kelp forests, surfers on Steamer Lane's world-famous waves, cormorants diving, and huge waves crashing against the cliffs. Technically, you can walk all the way to the Boardwalk, but the 2.8-mile stretch between Natural Bridges and the Dream Inn is a good taste of what Santa Cruz is all about.
Savor the best Mexican food and farm fresh produce in Watsonville
If you ask any local where to find the best Mexican food in Santa Cruz County, they'll send you to Watsonville. Half an hour south of downtown Santa Cruz, the slightly inland town is rooted in agriculture. From high up wineries in the Corralitos Hills, Watsonville looks like a patchwork quilt of apple orchards, plastic-shaded blackberry fields, and seemingly endless rows of strawberries that make Watsonville the "Strawberry Capital of the World".
Local produce stands like the Farmers Market don't even have a business website (find them here), but make up for it with pallets stacked high with melons and in-season produce. Featuring a classic red and white barn surrounded by acres of orchards, Gizdich Ranch is the place for U-pick apples, strawberries, boysenberries, and olallie berries — however, make sure to check the schedule before visiting. Top off your day with a slice of apple pie à la mode or take home a freshly baked strawberry rhubarb pie.
But, for the best carne asada burritos, huge plates of chile rellenos, and homemade tortillas, you'll need to venture into town. A favorite among Watsonville High students, El Frijolito is a local hole-in-the-wall restaurant. During busy times, you can order directly from the window facing the street. The kitchen serves up affordable burritos, tortas, enchiladas, and juicy carne asada, but it's the tangy tomatillo salsa that's so good some locals say you can drink it. On your way out of town, stop by The Tamale Factory for steaming hot tamales that taste like someone's grandma made them.
Visit the redwoods at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
If you only have time to visit one park in Santa Cruz, it should be Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. About 20 minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the 4,650-acre park allows visitors to see giant redwoods up close, including a 40-acre old-growth grove. Tragically, 96% of Santa Cruz's old-growth redwoods were lost to the logging industry. Although small, this grove is a rare piece of the area's ecological heritage that visitors and locals are lucky to enjoy.
The Redwood Grove Loop Trail is a low-effort way to see the biggest redwoods, including a 277-foot-tall beauty that's over 1,500 years old. Departing from the visitor center, this is a good choice for families with multiple generations because it's wheelchair-accessible and less than a mile long. For a longer route, follow the Cathedral Redwoods Trail (4 miles round-trip). It takes hikers to a "redwood cathedral," a ring of new and medium-growth redwoods that form around the place a burned stump once stood. In the middle, soft duff carpets the forest floor, and it feels as sacred as any manmade place of worship.
Besides redwoods, the park is home to a trail through the Santa Cruz Sandhills, a unique plant community that requires occasional forest fires to thrive. Sand deposited by a sea 15 million years ago makes up the soil, while hardy plants and ponderosa pines give the impression that you're in Yosemite. Take the Observation Deck Trail (1 mile round-trip), and you'll see a piece of the park even locals don't know about.
Try fresh seafood on the Santa Cruz Wharf
Conveniently located right next to the Boardwalk, the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf extends over half a mile into the ocean, lined with restaurants, shops, sea lion hangouts, and fishing spots. It's so big that the annual "Woodies on the Wharf" attracts over 200 classic woodies, while leaving enough space for other people to park.
For the freshest seafood at the largest open-air fish market in California, grab a table at Stagnaro Bros. Seafood Inc. (just Stagnaro's to locals), a Santa Cruz institution founded in 1937. The clam chowder in a breadbowl isn't just popular; it's actually delicious — rich, creamy, and with just the right amount of brine. After your meal, grab an ice cream and a bag of fudge at Marini's Candies and walk along the wharf until you find a pod of sea lions relaxing on the beams.
The Santa Cruz Wharf is one of the only places in the area where you can fish without a permit. This is good news for tourists visiting for a short time who just want to throw in a line and see what bites. Rent a pole and buy live bait at Santa Cruz Boat Rental, also on the Wharf, and ask the staff about what's in season. During the sardine runs, anglers and their families come all the way from San Jose to fill up their coolers with fish.
Methodology
These recommendations are based on my experiences living, exploring, and growing up in Santa Cruz County. Although I consider Watsonville my hometown, I have spent much of my life living in downtown Santa Cruz. I selected places and things to do that represent Santa Cruz's own brand of beauty, fun, and culture. These include places I would take out-of-town visitors or activities that show the best of my area. I left out activities that you could find somewhere else, and let the idea "only in Santa Cruz" guide my recommendations. I supplemented my experiences with statistics and other information from California State Parks, local government agencies, regional ecological groups, such as the Sandhills Alliance for Natural Diversity, and local business websites.