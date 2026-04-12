Santa Cruz's 5 Most Unique Festivals And Beloved Annual Events

From hiking through the redwood forests to playing on the beach where surfing first came to California, there are so many fun things to do in Santa Cruz. And with its relatively balmy weather year-round, it's just about always a good time to visit this oceanside city. But if you time your trip with one of the city's iconic annual events, you'll be able to get in on something really special. At each of these events, you can celebrate local culture and flavor while mingling with the community in a uniquely Santa Cruz way.

Not every great event held in Santa Cruz could make our list, but these five represent some of the best of the best and the most popular events in some of the city's iconic settings. They also each offer a sampling of the local Santa Cruz culture with unique themes and activities. One important thing to keep in mind: All these events will get busy, so if crowds aren't your thing, at least you'll know what parts of town to avoid and when. (See the end of the article for more information on the methodology we used to compile our list.)