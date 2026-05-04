The Budget Airline That Has Better Staff Service Than Many Major Brands

Imagine the friendliest flight attendants, the nicest beverage service, and prompt assistance at the touch of a call button — these are just a few of the hallmarks of a great in-flight airline crew. According to a new survey, the airline that scored some of the top marks for staff service isn't Delta, United, Southwest, or American. It's Breeze Airways, a popular budget airline that got FAA approval to start offering affordable international flights in 2025.

The Salt Lake City-based carrier has only been in business since 2021. But in Consumer Reports' Airline Travel Ratings, Breeze ranked higher than many major brands in the "service from airline staff" category for Coach/Economy Class. The publication surveyed more than 15,000 travelers who offered feedback on their experiences flying on 29,000 economy-class domestic flights between January 2022 and February 2023.

So how did Breeze Airways, which operates more than 170 routes between 60-plus cities across 30 states, perform better than many of its competitors? First of all, being "nice" is among the company's primary objectives. "Nice, new, and nonstop" is one of the airline's mottos. "Seriously nice" is another. The standards for pleasant behavior from staff are high, and frequent flyers have taken notice.