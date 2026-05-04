Florida's Pretty Park Just Outside Orlando Is Home To One Of The Oldest Cypress Trees In The World

The Senator was a huge cypress tree, standing 126 feet tall with a circumference of 47 feet. Before its death, The Senator was estimated to be 3,500 years old. In addition to being the oldest bald cypress trees in the country, the tree was also the sixth oldest in the world. The Senator stood until January 16, 2012, when an arsonist burned down the tree. You can see the remains of the beloved Senator on the boardwalk that takes visitors deep into the woods. The huge tree stump where The Senator once stood is now ringed within a black fence, and visitors can look at it from an observation deck, with interpretive signage detailing the history of the tree.

While the original "big tree" that gave birth to the park is an emotional memory, a clone is growing not far from it. Named "The Phoenix," the tree was 40 feet tall when it came to the park, and it is meant to carry on the genetic legacy of The Senator. Visitors can see The Phoenix at the front of the park near the playground before embarking on the boardwalk.

If you have your bike in tow, Big Tree Park serves as the trailhead for the Cross Seminole Trail, a 23-mile paved trail that winds its way through the Spring Hammock Preserve on the way to its southern terminus at the Cady Way Trail in Orange County. If you're looking for another scenic escape from Orlando's crowded tourist expanse, you can drive 11 miles to the charming little town of Winter Park, which is full of lakeside parks and boutiques.