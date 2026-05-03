Between Boston And Hartford Is Massachusetts' Camping Escape With Hiking, Pond Fun, And Serene Vibes

One of the first things you see as you enter the Sutton Falls Camping Area is its covered bridge. This wooden structure has a red roof and latticed beams, and the roadway through the enclosure is just wide enough to fit one car at a time. You can see the bridge's reflection, along with its stone foundations, in the still waters of Aldrich Mill Pond. Such bridges are iconic landmarks of rural Massachusetts, and you couldn't ask for a more welcoming sight as you roll into the campground.

Among campers, Sutton Falls casts a wide net: If you like to pitch a tent, you'll find a handful of primitive sites. If you show up in an RV, the campground has dozens of full hookups. You can stay in one of the two on-site yurts, which have bathrooms, kitchens, and cozy furniture. In almost all cases pets are welcome for no extra charge, as long as you bring proof of vaccination and observe pet policies. And Sutton Falls is far more than a quiet place to crash for the night; guests could easily spend days on the property and still find new activities to try. If you're already on a road trip tour of New England's gorgeous small towns and charming cities, a stopover at Sutton Falls offers serene vibes between busier destinations.