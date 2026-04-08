Nestled Between Boston And Worcester Is Massachusetts' Lovely State Park For Trails, Fishing, And Paddling

The town of Hopkinton is a Massachusetts gem situated between Boston and Worcester. Perhaps best known as the starting point of the Boston Marathon, this town of around 19,000 residents has a charming, walkable downtown area on Main Street and infinite ways to connect with nature. Among the best places to spend time outdoors is the town's state park, where visitors can hike, kayak, swim, and fish. With two beaches for swimming in the summer and snowmobile trails for fun in the winter, this popular park has recreation opportunities all year round.

Hopkinton State Park, located just 3 miles from Main Street in the northern part of town, sprawls out across more than 1,500 acres. "The park is beautifully maintained, with serene lake views, lush green spaces, and plenty of room for everyone to spread out and relax," writes one Google reviewer. The park includes forested areas, as well as a reservoir teeming with stocked fish. Trout are added each fall and spring, while largemouth bass, perch, and bluegill are among the catches just waiting to be reeled in. You'll find anglers all year round, casting throughout the summer and into winter for ice fishing.

The park is also home to 10 miles of trails on paved and unpaved roads that are open to hikers, cyclists, and equestrians. There are a wide variety of easy and moderate trails, whether you stroll the banks of the park's swimming pool reservoir or take a wander through the forest filled with oak and pine trees. It's also yet another popular dog-walking spot in Massachusetts for pet owners. Dogs must be kept on leash year-round and off the beaches from May 1 to September 15, but can still explore the forest and wetlands with their owners.