Sandwiched Between Pittsburgh And Erie Is Pennsylvania's Open-Air Shopping Center Packed With Outlet Stores
When you're on the lookout for a brand-new bargain, premium outlet malls become the prime hunting ground for narrowing in on juicy sales. With a report from Dataintelo purporting that outlet shopping tourism profits are expected to nearly double by 2034, these discount destinations have managed to escape the retail apocalypse. While Tanger Factory Outlets may be one of the most recognizable names in the game, Grove City Premium Outlets in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, offers an outdoor shopping experience with over 120 stores and zero sales tax on clothing and shoes.
Instead of cramming stores into a generic grid, Grove City featured a village-like design with a town clock, shaded pathways lined by manicured planting, and even a children's playground. A strategically placed coffee shop allows shoppers to refuel, while the food court offers eateries like Villa Italian Kitchen, Charleys Cheesesteaks, and Feng's Chopsticks. However, it's the selection of brand-name stores with daily discounts between 25% and 65% that has shoppers coming from Canada and across the region. From every-level designer labels to outdoor apparel brands, visitors can hunt for deals at Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Nike, Columbia, and more, all in one place.
Grove City Premium Outlets is situated just off I-79, making the mall accessible from multiple directions. It's about an hour from Pittsburgh and an hour and 15 minutes from Erie.
Shop, Shop, Shop at Grove City Premium Outlets
There's no guarantee the same discounts will be available every shopping trip. However, visitors generally feel that Grove City Premium Outlets is where you go to save money on branded items without becoming overwhelmed. "I love that you can get great deals without feeling rushed or cramped," shared a shopper on Google Reviews. "With so many stores in one place and plenty of space to walk around, it's easy to spend hours just browsing."
The outlets feature an easy-to-follow layout of horseshoe-shaped buildings connected by paths and parking lots. You can look at the interactive map beforehand to decide where you want to go, or you can park and explore when you arrive. You'll find women's apparel stores like Lucky Brand, Tommy Hilfiger, J. Crew, Banana Republic, Kate Spade, and Lululemon, while Nautica, Eddie Bauer, The North Face, and Calvin Klein sell clothes for men and women. These brands may not be on the same level as what you'd find at the best shopping experiences across Europe, but visitors consider the clothing options to be on the higher end.
Shoes are also a popular item due to their tax-free status and overall selection. Nike and adidas occupy two of the larger shopfronts, while shoppers can also visit Reebok, Clarks, Columbia, Famous Footwear, and Merrell, among others. Coach, Michael Kors, and Vera Bradley deliver purses and other accessories. The mall also features an extra-large Lee-Wrangler clearance center and non-clothing shops like Yankee Candle, Le Creuset, Samsonite, and Bath & Body Works.
Tips for visiting Grove City Premium Outlets
The outlets are open every day of the week. On most weekdays, the shops stay open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m, while Fridays and Saturdays see closing time pushed to 8:00 p.m. Sundays have slightly limited hours from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
If you want to see the entire place, plan to spend a few hours shopping, and possibly longer depending on whether you're browsing or hunting down specific items. Visitors recommend going early in the day, which allows you to shop at your own pace without feeling rushed by closing time. Although Grove City isn't one of the top destinations tourists should avoid during winter, the outdoor layout favors spring, summer, and fall.
The outlets offer free WiFi throughout the area, so you can use the Simon app to find stores and check for deals. The app is free to download and allows shoppers to get details about any Simon Center shopping experience, including Grove City Premium Outlets and, if you're on vacation, even the budget-friendly Waikele Premium Outlets in Oahu.