Sandwiched Between Pittsburgh And Erie Is Pennsylvania's Open-Air Shopping Center Packed With Outlet Stores

When you're on the lookout for a brand-new bargain, premium outlet malls become the prime hunting ground for narrowing in on juicy sales. With a report from Dataintelo purporting that outlet shopping tourism profits are expected to nearly double by 2034, these discount destinations have managed to escape the retail apocalypse. While Tanger Factory Outlets may be one of the most recognizable names in the game, Grove City Premium Outlets in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, offers an outdoor shopping experience with over 120 stores and zero sales tax on clothing and shoes.

Instead of cramming stores into a generic grid, Grove City featured a village-like design with a town clock, shaded pathways lined by manicured planting, and even a children's playground. A strategically placed coffee shop allows shoppers to refuel, while the food court offers eateries like Villa Italian Kitchen, Charleys Cheesesteaks, and Feng's Chopsticks. However, it's the selection of brand-name stores with daily discounts between 25% and 65% that has shoppers coming from Canada and across the region. From every-level designer labels to outdoor apparel brands, visitors can hunt for deals at Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Nike, Columbia, and more, all in one place.

Grove City Premium Outlets is situated just off I-79, making the mall accessible from multiple directions. It's about an hour from Pittsburgh and an hour and 15 minutes from Erie.