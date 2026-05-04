Indiana's Former Railroad Is Now A Multi-Use Trail Through The Heart Of A Charmingly Artsy College City
Nestled in southern Indiana's Monroe County, in the heart of the state's limestone belt, is the charming, historic city of Bloomington. While it's best known for being a college town and housing one of the oldest universities in the nation, Bloomington is an important city in Indiana's history. Established in 1818, this city was a stop on the Monon Railroad, a 300-mile railroad whose main line ran from Louisville, Kentucky, to Chicago,Illinois.
Today, the section of the Monon Railroad that once ran through Bloomington is now the B-Line trail. This paved trail is about 3 miles long, beginning in the heart of downtown and concluding on the city's south end. The Monon Railroad began operating in 1847, transforming Bloomington from a small, isolated town to a vibrant, bustling hub city. Originally the New Albany & Salem Railroad, it was one of the only north-south railroads in the country, making it a vital resource for transporting troops and materials during the Civil War. In 1854, the railroad became crucial to Indiana's growing limestone industry, transporting this unique material across the nation to be used for iconic monuments such as the Empire State Building and the Pentagon. It was also important to the state's major universities, including Indiana University, as it linked the schools to Indiana's largest cities.
For those looking to experience the great outdoors in Bloomington, you would be hard-pressed to find a better path to do so. From vibrant sculptures and murals to delicious restaurants, there's something for everyone who wanders down the B-Line Trail.
Things to do along Bloomington's B-line Trail
Today, Bloomington is a breathtaking college city with wineries and diverse dining. The B-line trail is just one of the many unique things to do in the city, and is a great way to begin exploring all that Bloomington has to offer. This multi-use, wheelchair-friendly trail is enjoyable for people of all ages and fitness levels, as it is a great place to walk, run, bike, or even cross-country ski. There are three fitness stations situated along the trail for those who want to get a serious workout in, as well as benches and shaded areas for anyone who needs a bit of rest.
Beginning in downtown Bloomington, the B-line trail runs south through Switchyard Park, a 65-acre community park built on top of an abandoned railroad switchyard. It features an 11,000 square foot pavilion, a skatepark, and a spray pad, making it a perfect stop for families walking the trail. For even more family-friendly fun, visit The Warehouse, which sits across from the park. This indoor recreation center is a children's paradise, featuring plenty of amenities such as a two-story playground, rock climbing, and an indoor skate park, to name a few. The outside of the building also features several stunning murals, a citywide trend that visitors should keep an eye out for as they explore this artsy city.
The B-line also connects to the Bloomington Rail Trail, a 2-mile gravel trail that weaves through the quieter, residential areas of the city. Both trails connect to Clear Creek Trail, which runs 2.5 miles. Additionally, the beautiful Indiana University has several walking trails that offer stunning views of the sprawling campus.
Things to do in downtown Bloomington and beyond
The beginning of the B-line trail places visitors in the heart of downtown Bloomington, and there are plenty of unique attractions along this part of the trail. For families, make sure to stop by the award-winning Wonderlab Museum, which features several impressive exhibits that aim to educate young minds on science through interactive play. If shopping is more your vibe, the Bloomington Antique Mall is a vintage lover's dream, featuring three floors of antique treasures to explore.
Bloomington is a great getaway for art lovers, as the city prides itself on its public art. Walking the B-line through downtown will reveal dozens of murals, many of which are done by local artists. One of the most unique works of art in the city is a statue right outside of the Wonderland Museum depicting Captain Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek, a character that was born in Bloomington. The city even has a seasonal event, A Fair of the Arts, where artists across various mediums gather to showcase their work. Beginning in May and concluding in October, each second Saturday of the month is a celebration of the arts in Bloomington.
Bloomington's appeal doesn't end with the B-line. There is a reason why it is known as the "Gateway to Scenic Southern Indiana." It's in close proximity to some of the state's most picturesque attractions, like the scenic but overlooked Morgan-Monroe State Forest, a 24,515-acre forest less than 16 miles away. For another hidden gem, head about 25 miles south to the small town of Bedford and visit Bluespring Caverns, America's longest navigable underground river.