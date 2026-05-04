Indiana's Former Railroad Is Now A Multi-Use Trail Through The Heart Of A Charmingly Artsy College City

Nestled in southern Indiana's Monroe County, in the heart of the state's limestone belt, is the charming, historic city of Bloomington. While it's best known for being a college town and housing one of the oldest universities in the nation, Bloomington is an important city in Indiana's history. Established in 1818, this city was a stop on the Monon Railroad, a 300-mile railroad whose main line ran from Louisville, Kentucky, to Chicago,Illinois.

Today, the section of the Monon Railroad that once ran through Bloomington is now the B-Line trail. This paved trail is about 3 miles long, beginning in the heart of downtown and concluding on the city's south end. The Monon Railroad began operating in 1847, transforming Bloomington from a small, isolated town to a vibrant, bustling hub city. Originally the New Albany & Salem Railroad, it was one of the only north-south railroads in the country, making it a vital resource for transporting troops and materials during the Civil War. In 1854, the railroad became crucial to Indiana's growing limestone industry, transporting this unique material across the nation to be used for iconic monuments such as the Empire State Building and the Pentagon. It was also important to the state's major universities, including Indiana University, as it linked the schools to Indiana's largest cities.

For those looking to experience the great outdoors in Bloomington, you would be hard-pressed to find a better path to do so. From vibrant sculptures and murals to delicious restaurants, there's something for everyone who wanders down the B-Line Trail.