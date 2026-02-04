Situated Between Indy And Bloomington Is Indiana's Overlooked Forest With Scenic Lakes, Camping, And Trails

Most nature lovers have their sights set on Maine for forest getaways, since 89.06% of the state is covered with greenery. This isn't to say you shouldn't explore other states — Indiana, for instance, has only 21.27% of forested lands, but the verdant spaces you'll find here offer peace and quiet unlike any other place. One of these destinations is the overlooked Morgan-Monroe State Forest. While others head to the larger, 204,000-acre Hoosier National Forest or Clark State Forest (the oldest of its kind in Indiana), the 24,515-acre Morgan-Monroe remains a hidden gem. This state forest is home to three scenic lakes — Cherry, Prather, and Bryant Creek — boasting boating and fishing opportunities. With nine hiking trails snaking through valleys, ridges, and woodlands, you get to embark on adventures both on land and water. When night falls, you can also pitch your tent.

The area that is now Morgan-Monroe State Forest was first taken over by settlers who wanted to establish farmland. Due to the ground's rocky nature, their efforts were in vain, and they deserted the area. After the state obtained the land, the forest was founded in 1929. Since then, outdoor enthusiasts have been retreating here for camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, and lakefront fun — hunting is also allowed in the forest, along with panning for gold.

The best time to visit Morgan-Monroe State Forest is during the fall for vibrant foliage and the spring for wildflowers and comfortable hiking temperatures. Summertime is great, too, while winters can get pretty cold, but still manageable. All you have to do is get in your car and drive south for an hour from Indianapolis to arrive at the state forest. Bloomington, a breathtaking student city with renowned wineries, diverse dining, and outdoor pastimes, is even closer at just a 30-minute drive.