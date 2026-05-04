America's Oldest Continuously Operating Railroad Is A Pennsylvania Charmer You Can Still Ride Today
The first railroad in the U.S., built in 1827, was the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, which connected Baltimore to Ellicott's Mills (now known as Ellicott City), Maryland. But the country's oldest continuously operating railroad is in the Keystone State. The Strasburg Rail Road was built a few years later than its predecessor, but unlike the Baltimore and Ohio — which ceased to exist in 1987, when it was absorbed by the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Company — the Pennsylvania charmer is a train you can still ride today.
The Strasburg Rail Road was founded in 1832 to link the Borough of Strasburg, an important trade and travel hub in Lancaster County, to the Philadelphia & Columbia Railroad. An economic downturn postponed its development, but by 1851, the railroad opened as a means of transport for both passengers and the region's agricultural products. The train originally traveled 4.5 miles to the mainline junction in nearby Paradise, Pennsylvania — and that's the same route you'll enjoy today when you climb aboard one of the railroad's charming vintage cars.
Go for a ride on the Strasburg Rail Road
The classic way to experience the historic Strasburg Rail Road is to buy a ticket for the Daily Excursion Train, which offers a scenic nine-mile round-trip journey through the Amish countryside. Depending on the day and type of ticket, you'll ride on one of the railroad's five antique steam locomotives.
Along the way, an audio guide provides information about the railroad's history and the 2,500 acres of bucolic scenery you'll see from the train window, mostly occupied by Amish-run farms. The train goes slowly — typical of a 19th-century steam engine train — and that's part of the charm of this old-world adventure. Consider planning a trip in autumn: a train ride on the Strasburg Rail Road is one of Pennsylvania's best for unbelievably vibrant fall foliage views, according to travelers.
If you'd like to dine or sip cocktails onboard, try the Whiskey on the Rails excursion, which features craft cocktails made with local small-batch bourbon and rye whiskey, or Dinner on the Rails by Café 1832, offering a three-course meal and beer or wine during the 45-minute trip. Other themed rides include the kid-oriented "Day Out With Thomas" trip, a Murder Mystery Train Experience, and a Mother's Day Brunch, with a gourmet brunch menu served inside the railroad's all-wood dining railcar, built in 1926. Generally speaking, tickets for family-friendly rides start at $32 per person, while adult-oriented outings with food and drinks start at $79.
Plan a trip to Pennsylvania's Dutch Country
Excursions depart from the main station in Ronks, PA, about 1.5 miles east of Strasburg's central square, at 11 a.m. most days of the week. Prices are subject to change, but for now, Coach Class tickets cost $32 for adults and $26 for kids ages two to eleven, while Open Air Class tickets are priced slightly higher. Elegant seats in the wood-paneled First Class Lounge and Parlor cost $47 for adults and children alike (except for kids two and under, who ride for free). Visitors can book tickets on the railroad's website. If you love Strasburg, check out Michigan's Little River Railroad, offering vintage steam train journeys through charming towns and colorful forests.
Enjoy the best of Pennsylvania's Dutch Country with an overnight stay in the quaint town of Strasburg. One lovely option is the Strasburg Village Inn, a two-star hotel housed in a 19th-century brick building with a fantastic old-school ice cream parlor, the Creamery, on the main level. Another good choice is The Barn at Strasburg Bed & Breakfast, a four-star inn with just three upscale suites. Philadelphia and its international airport are about 1.5 hours away by car, while Harrisburg International Airport is even closer, less than an hour's drive away.