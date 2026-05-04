America's Oldest Continuously Operating Railroad Is A Pennsylvania Charmer You Can Still Ride Today

The first railroad in the U.S., built in 1827, was the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, which connected Baltimore to Ellicott's Mills (now known as Ellicott City), Maryland. But the country's oldest continuously operating railroad is in the Keystone State. The Strasburg Rail Road was built a few years later than its predecessor, but unlike the Baltimore and Ohio — which ceased to exist in 1987, when it was absorbed by the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Company — the Pennsylvania charmer is a train you can still ride today.

The Strasburg Rail Road was founded in 1832 to link the Borough of Strasburg, an important trade and travel hub in Lancaster County, to the Philadelphia & Columbia Railroad. An economic downturn postponed its development, but by 1851, the railroad opened as a means of transport for both passengers and the region's agricultural products. The train originally traveled 4.5 miles to the mainline junction in nearby Paradise, Pennsylvania — and that's the same route you'll enjoy today when you climb aboard one of the railroad's charming vintage cars.