Michigan's Vintage Steam Train Is A Historic Journey Through Charming Towns And Colorful Forests

With around 140,000 miles of train tracks, the U.S. rail system is one of the largest in the world. Occupying a small but picturesque portion are the country's heritage railways, like Colorado's Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, offering timeless journeys through the Rocky Mountains in 1920s-era steam trains. Another famous example is the Strasburg Rail Road, the country's oldest continuously operating railroad, which runs scenic rides through Pennsylvania's Dutch Country. Lesser-known but just as charming is Michigan's Little River Railroad, a historic railway that transports passengers on a quiet ride through pretty villages and forests.

The Little River Railroad has been running for more than 50 years out of Coldwater, a town in south-central Michigan that's located about midway between Chicago and Detroit. But the vintage steam trains that chug along its tracks are much older. According to Heather Kaiser, a stoker who supplies coal for the trains' fireboxes, Little River Railroad No. 110 was built in 1911. "It's actually the smallest standard gauge Pacific-type steam engine ever built, designed to navigate the tight curves of the Great Smoky Mountains," she said in an interview with the Alpena News, a local paper.

Today, the historic trains offer scenic rides from Coldwater to Quincy and Hillsdale, Michigan. Departures are on weekends, and each excursion has a theme: the Easter Bunny Express runs in April, the Pumpkin Train in September and October, and so on.