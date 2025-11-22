Michigan's Vintage Steam Train Is A Historic Journey Through Charming Towns And Colorful Forests
With around 140,000 miles of train tracks, the U.S. rail system is one of the largest in the world. Occupying a small but picturesque portion are the country's heritage railways, like Colorado's Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, offering timeless journeys through the Rocky Mountains in 1920s-era steam trains. Another famous example is the Strasburg Rail Road, the country's oldest continuously operating railroad, which runs scenic rides through Pennsylvania's Dutch Country. Lesser-known but just as charming is Michigan's Little River Railroad, a historic railway that transports passengers on a quiet ride through pretty villages and forests.
The Little River Railroad has been running for more than 50 years out of Coldwater, a town in south-central Michigan that's located about midway between Chicago and Detroit. But the vintage steam trains that chug along its tracks are much older. According to Heather Kaiser, a stoker who supplies coal for the trains' fireboxes, Little River Railroad No. 110 was built in 1911. "It's actually the smallest standard gauge Pacific-type steam engine ever built, designed to navigate the tight curves of the Great Smoky Mountains," she said in an interview with the Alpena News, a local paper.
Today, the historic trains offer scenic rides from Coldwater to Quincy and Hillsdale, Michigan. Departures are on weekends, and each excursion has a theme: the Easter Bunny Express runs in April, the Pumpkin Train in September and October, and so on. Learn more about Conway Scenic Railroad, an awe-inspiring vintage train ride through fall foliage in the New Hampshire mountains.
Climb aboard the Little River Railroad
Coming up this holiday season, the Little River Railroad presents the Christmas Express, a 90-minute round-trip ride between Coldwater and Quincy on a cheerfully decorated (and heated) steam locomotive with Santa onboard. Choose from cozy cushioned seats in the Parlor Coach, bar table-style seating in the WWII Troop Sleeper, or spots on the Solomon Coach, which features oversized picture windows. While the train rolls through wooded landscapes, passing small towns illuminated by holiday lights, keep your eyes open for white-tailed deer and birds, including bright red cardinals and winter chickadees. If you love the experience, check out the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, a round-trip train ride with festive snow globe vibes.
The Christmas Express is currently scheduled to run on November 29 and on the weekends of December 6-7 and 13-14. Some dates have multiple departure times, and the November 29 departures (at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) include an extended stop in Quincy for holiday shopping. All seating types cost $22 for adults and $15 for kids ages 3 to 11. Another option is to rent out a private caboose (from $225) that seats up to 15 people. Tickets can be purchased online or at the station (but only on the days trains operate). The railroad is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization.
Grab a bite near the station at the lively family-run El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant, or at Stoagies Family Room Cafe, a popular breakfast spot located in an old-fashioned house. There are a few chain hotels and motels, including the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Coldwater by IHG (rooms from $146 per night) and the Hampton Inn Coldwater (rooms from $100 per night), within a 10-minute drive. Lansing and its international airport are just over an hour away by car.