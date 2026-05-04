Between Orlando And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Scenic Park For Surf Fishing And Sprawling Beach Views

Florida's central Atlantic coastline, also known as the Space Coast, is filled with museums, lagoons, and rocket launches. Down its stretch from Titusville to Palm Bay, travelers can experience sparkling blue waters washing up against powdery white sand. Melbourne, situated on the southern side of the Space Coast region, offers visitors a classic, no-frills beach day with a bit of history. In this scenic coastal paradise is Juan Ponce de León Landing, a beach park that spans over 25 acres.

Named after the Spanish conquistador who arrived in Florida in 1513,Juan Ponce de León Landing is believed to be among his first stops in the Sunshine State. He'd later reach the Dry Tortugas in the Keys, one of America's least-visited national parks. A statue near the shore bears a plaque marking the landing's significance, and visitors can walk the same ground the explorer once crossed.

Year-round, guests can set up beach chairs where the flat sandy landscape meets the surf. Anglers can bring a rod and cast a line from the shore — the waters here draw in bluefish, palometas, and more. Restrooms are available. The beach park also has public parking (no reservations needed) with two entrances — one of which is ADA-accessible. Juan Ponce de León Landing is located about a 1.5-hour drive southeast of Orlando and two hours north of West Palm Beach.