Between Orlando And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Scenic Park For Surf Fishing And Sprawling Beach Views
Florida's central Atlantic coastline, also known as the Space Coast, is filled with museums, lagoons, and rocket launches. Down its stretch from Titusville to Palm Bay, travelers can experience sparkling blue waters washing up against powdery white sand. Melbourne, situated on the southern side of the Space Coast region, offers visitors a classic, no-frills beach day with a bit of history. In this scenic coastal paradise is Juan Ponce de León Landing, a beach park that spans over 25 acres.
Named after the Spanish conquistador who arrived in Florida in 1513,Juan Ponce de León Landing is believed to be among his first stops in the Sunshine State. He'd later reach the Dry Tortugas in the Keys, one of America's least-visited national parks. A statue near the shore bears a plaque marking the landing's significance, and visitors can walk the same ground the explorer once crossed.
Year-round, guests can set up beach chairs where the flat sandy landscape meets the surf. Anglers can bring a rod and cast a line from the shore — the waters here draw in bluefish, palometas, and more. Restrooms are available. The beach park also has public parking (no reservations needed) with two entrances — one of which is ADA-accessible. Juan Ponce de León Landing is located about a 1.5-hour drive southeast of Orlando and two hours north of West Palm Beach.
Surf fishing along Juan Ponce de León Landing
From sunrise to sunset, the painted skies of Juan Ponce de León Landing make a wondrous backdrop for a day on the water. Anglers stick their rods in the damp sand, waiting for a fish to take the bait. Tripadvisor reviewers say the shoreline fills with people fishing along the surf, creating camaraderie among travelers and locals — including a bit of competition. One visitor summed up the atmosphere, noting that "several people were there fishing and we waded in the water and had some fun."
The best time to fish depends on tides, the moon's placement, and weather – all factors you can track on apps like Fishbrain. Common catches include dorado, king mackerel, triggerfish, black drum, whiting, sailfish, and Spanish mackerel. Away from the water, the beach park's undeveloped coastline invites a slower pace, with no towering developments or heavy commercial activity — only soft sand, shelling, and seabirds drifting overhead.
Guests typically enjoy all of the beach park activities — one mentioned that they "love to come here in the early morning hours to walk, think, collect a few shells and do a little fishing." It's a place where Ponce de León's legacy quietly lives on, and where a good beach day needs nothing more than a towel and a little time. Want to discover more places that had the conquistador's footprint? Check out our feature on Bill Baggs Cape, the secret suburban state park minutes from downtown Miami.