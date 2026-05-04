The Smallest National Forest In The US Is A Secluded Alabama Gem For Birdwatching And Hiking

Size doesn't always matter when it comes to America's national forests. Sometimes it's more about what exists among the trees. That seems to be the case with Tuskegee National Forest, which is officially the smallest national forest in the country at only a touch over 11,200 acres. Yet despite its small size — and the fact that it barely has a handful of hiking trails – Tuskegee still provides a sought-after nature escape for hikers, cyclists, birdwatchers, anglers, and campers, only 44 miles east of Montgomery.

What makes Tuskegee National Forest such a hotspot for birders is the diverse array of habitats it manages to fit into a relatively small area. As you wander through the forest, you'll encounter various creeks, groves of pine and hardwood trees, floodplains, open grassland, and a couple of ponds. These ecosystems support a wide variety of birds throughout the year, with some species appearing only during specific seasons.

Woodland songbirds are often seen in the pine and hardwood groves, Swainson's warblers congregate around the floodplain between spring and fall, and red-tailed hawks hunt in the open grassland. The changing seasons also bring different birds: spring through fall is the best time to spot Chuck-will's-widows, red-eyed vireos, great crested flycatchers, Bachman's sparrows, and yellow-throated warblers. Winter visits, meanwhile, are when you might see American woodcocks, chipping sparrows, and slate-colored juncos. Other birds, such as pine warblers and brown-headed nuthatches, call the national forest home year-round. The secret to any good birding trip to Tuskegee is simple: Explore as much as you can. Follow the paths and roads to the different areas — something made easier by Tuskegee's manageable size and well-kept trails.