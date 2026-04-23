Between Birmingham And Atlanta Is Alabama's Breathtaking National Forest With Mountain Views, Camping, And Trails
Alabama is home to numerous worthwhile vacation spots, including underrated Deep South destinations like the friendly and scenic Southern charms of Pelham and the white-sand beaches and iconic eats of Alabama's "Pleasure Island" of Gulf Shores. But outside of its cities, Alabama's natural spaces showcase some of the most under-the-radar outdoor settings in the Southeast, like Talladega National Forest. The name Talladega probably conjures images of NASCAR racing much more than pristine woodlands, but the tranquil outdoor scenery of the Talladega National Forest is about as far away from the noise and crowds of the Talladega Superspeedway as you can get.
The Talladega National Forest consists of three ranger districts across east-central Alabama. The Talladega Ranger District is about one hour east of Birmingham, and the adjacent Shoal Creek Ranger District is about one hour west of Atlanta. (The Oakmulgee Ranger District is located further away, about an hour southwest of Birmingham.) Though much of it is sandwiched between two of the South's major metropolitan areas, the Talladega National Forest offers rolling hills, scenic trails, and some of Alabama's best outdoor recreation opportunities.
With views of Alabama's unsung mountainous regions, Talladega National Forest exemplifies much of the grandeur of Appalachia in miniature. Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service provides excellent infrastructure for all sorts of recreational activities, while still preserving the area's essential natural character. And while outdoor lovers can find plenty of day hikes, boating, and fishing across its different districts, Talladega National Forest's many recreational areas and campgrounds offer some of the best overnight camping opportunities that Alabama has to offer.
Explore the southern extreme of the Appalachian Mountains in Talladega National Forest
Alabama's Gulf Coast neighborhood doesn't conjure many images of "mountains" in popular consciousness. However, Alabama's northeastern corner does contain the southernmost extreme of the Appalachian Mountains. And though the range's southern terminus doesn't have summits quite as prominent as the epic Great Smokies or New Hampshire's infamous Mount Washington, the mountainous terrain of Talladega National Forest is still an impressive spectacle. The nearly 400,000 acres of the Talladega National Forest include 28 named mountain peaks and a broad expanse of upland hills and pine forests.
The forest's most obvious (and, arguably, most spectacular) mountain view is the 2,408-foot Cheaha Mountain, the highest point in Alabama and a scenic highlight of the southern Appalachians. Talladega National Forest's Cheaha Wilderness includes several miles of the epic Pinhoti Trail, which takes hikers around the base of Cheaha Mountain and the mountain's second-growth forest. From the Pinhoti Trail in the Cheaha Wilderness, hikers can cross the border to the "island in the sky" beauty of Alabama's unique Cheaha State Park. Here, they can ascend to the top of Cheaha Mountain itself (via the same Pinhoti Trail) and get unsurpassed views from a scenic stone summit lookout. For non-hikers, the summit and lookout tower are also accessible by car.
Other notable summits in Talladega National Forest are the 2,343-foot Odum Point, the 2,339-foot Hernandez Peak, and the 1,929-foot Horn Mountain. More recently, the forest was expanded to include the Duggar Mountain Wilderness and its 2,138-foot Duggar Mountain. Hikers can get excellent views of these summits from Talladega trails like the Pin-Chin-Sky Loop with views of Hernandez Peak, the Odum Trail to Odum Point, and the aforementioned Pinhoti Trail, which includes views of Horn Mountain as well as Cheaha Mountain.
Enjoy some of Alabama's best trails and camping adventures
The Pin-Chin-Sky Loop and the park's portion of the Pinhoti Trail both stand out for their mountain views, but Talladega National Forest has plenty of other scenic hikes. For example, the Cheaha Falls Trail is an easy 2.2-mile jaunt through the Talladega Ranger District's lush forests and wildflower groves to its namesake tiered waterfall. While Cheaha Falls is worth the photographs alone, the attached stream is also one of Alabama's best natural swimming holes.
The 6.4-mile Cheaha Cave Creek Trail weaves between Talladega National Forest and the neighboring Cheaha State Park as it travels to its titular cavern. Along the way, hikers will pass views of moss-covered boulders, seasonal waterfalls, and forested mountains like Hernandez Peak. An even longer and more immersive tour of the Cheaha Wilderness is the Chinnabee Silent Trail. This hike covers 7.5 miles and "a good mix of different views and character," according to a reviewer on AllTrails, between the Turnipseed Campground and Talladega's Lake Chinnabee, passing water features like Cheaha Falls along the way.
Both the Talladega and Shoal Creek districts have excellent camping options for visitors looking to stay overnight. The Talladega Ranger District's Turnipseed Campground puts campers on the doorstep of scenic Cheaha Wilderness hikes like the Chinnabee Silent Trail. Though the Turnipseed Campground's modest eight sites are more primitive, campers on The Dyrt still love its "quiet and serene" atmosphere for around $5 per night. The Shoal Creek District has more developed camping options at the Coleman Lake Recreation Area and the Pine Glen Recreation Area. Coleman Lake offers 39 campsites available for $16 per night, all with water and electric hookups overlooking a lake. Pine Glen has 21 developed campsites, which one camper on The Dyrt noted had "picnic spots, fire rings, and tent pads" for only $3 per night.