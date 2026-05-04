Just Outside Cincinnati Is Ohio's Large Lakeside Forest Full Of Trails, Watersports, Camping And More

Although Miami Whitewater Forest spans almost 4,700 acres, one of the main attractions is the lake in the center of it all. While swimming is prohibited, there are several ways to enjoy the water. First, you can take a boat out, either your own or a rental. There are no boat ramps available, but it's relatively easy to launch personal watercraft like paddle boats, canoes, kayaks, rowboats, or even motorboats with a four-horsepower engine or smaller. The park also borders the Great Miami River, which is great for paddling. In fact, you could paddle the entire river if you're looking for the ultimate adventure during your trip.

If you're going to head out on a boat, you may also want to bring fishing supplies. Great Parks, the organization that manages Miami Whitewater (and other area parks), stocks the lake with channel catfish annually. However, you can also catch largemouth bass, crappie, trout, and more. You must have an Ohio fishing license and follow state guidelines regarding what you can catch and keep. It's best to familiarize yourself with the rules before heading out so you know what to expect.

If watersports aren't your thing, the Miami Whitewater Forest has plenty of land-based sports to enjoy, too. If you're a soccer enthusiast, you can play at the Soccer Complex, situated at the southern tip of the park. Alternatively, there are both frisbee and standard golf courses located within the park. For regular golf, you can reserve your tee times for nine or 18 holes online. For disc golf, the course is first-come, first-served.