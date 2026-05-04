Georgia's Oldest Artificial Reservoir Is A Popular Fishing Haven An Hour Outside Atlanta

The Peach State has a knack for creating knock-out artificial lakes, Jackson being just one of them. It has a comparable sibling in Lake Blackshear, a quaint oasis with beaches, boating, and fishing that's two hours to the north. But unlike some of its more popular cousins, Jackson Lake still enjoys something of an underdiscovered status. Unless your idea of a good time on the water involves a rod and a reel (just be sure you have a Georgia license). Experienced anglers already know the lake's waters are home to multiple species of fish, including several types of bass, crappie, and catfish. Those looking for a special catch should target the bream, which the lake is known for.

The bucolic thick forests and undulating terrain surrounding the lake make time spent on the water feel like a treasure. Be sure to hop aboard a boat, or at least grab a rental at one of the nearby marinas. The lake's layout and size make it ideal for novice boaters looking to get a feel for life on the water. "Beautiful area and wonderful place to relax," another local wrote on Google. "The water is murky and bottom is muddy but that's expected with a lake." The downside can show up in boaters or jet skiers cruising the lake at higher speeds, so keep an eye out if you're in the water instead of on it.

While visiting the lake, grab a bite at one of the eateries along its shore. The majority serve American fare, like the Blind Pig BBQ, which is known for its, well, pulled pork — obviously. With over 500 reviews on Google, it's holding down a 4.5-star rating. That makes it one of the best options in the area, though you'll find plenty of other local joints a short drive from most spots along the lake.