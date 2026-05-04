Georgia's Oldest Artificial Reservoir Is A Popular Fishing Haven An Hour Outside Atlanta
Regular travelers to Georgia know the state's wealth of destinations, so, rarely, a gem like Jackson Lake remains stubbornly off the radar. The oldest man-made reservoir in the Peach State offers a paradise for fishing and other outdoor activities. And because it's located just an hour outside of Atlanta, it's an easy escape for every type of traveler.
Jackson Lake (or Lake Jackson, take your pick) was formed after the construction of the Lloyd Shoal Dam, which blocked three rivers. The resulting reservoir — one of the state's oldest — offers hydroelectric power and 4,750 acres' worth of ways to spend a day. "Absolutely love this lake," said a local in a Google review. "Have been coming here since I was a kid and had to move here as an adult to experience it every day. Very relaxing vibe and not too crowded." That mix of relaxation and lack of crowds attracts travelers seeking Georgia's lesser-known yet worthwhile destinations. Jackson Lake offers them an ideal day trip, with plenty of ways to kill time.
Boat, fish, and pig out at Jackson Lake
The Peach State has a knack for creating knock-out artificial lakes, Jackson being just one of them. It has a comparable sibling in Lake Blackshear, a quaint oasis with beaches, boating, and fishing that's two hours to the north. But unlike some of its more popular cousins, Jackson Lake still enjoys something of an underdiscovered status. Unless your idea of a good time on the water involves a rod and a reel (just be sure you have a Georgia license). Experienced anglers already know the lake's waters are home to multiple species of fish, including several types of bass, crappie, and catfish. Those looking for a special catch should target the bream, which the lake is known for.
The bucolic thick forests and undulating terrain surrounding the lake make time spent on the water feel like a treasure. Be sure to hop aboard a boat, or at least grab a rental at one of the nearby marinas. The lake's layout and size make it ideal for novice boaters looking to get a feel for life on the water. "Beautiful area and wonderful place to relax," another local wrote on Google. "The water is murky and bottom is muddy but that's expected with a lake." The downside can show up in boaters or jet skiers cruising the lake at higher speeds, so keep an eye out if you're in the water instead of on it.
While visiting the lake, grab a bite at one of the eateries along its shore. The majority serve American fare, like the Blind Pig BBQ, which is known for its, well, pulled pork — obviously. With over 500 reviews on Google, it's holding down a 4.5-star rating. That makes it one of the best options in the area, though you'll find plenty of other local joints a short drive from most spots along the lake.
The logistics of visiting Jackson Lake
If you're within driving distance of Jackson Lake, get behind the wheel and go. If you're farther out, think twice. While not enough to be the sole reason for a flight, travelers can combine it with a multi-lake tour of the Atlanta area. To the city's north lies Lake Allatoona, its sandy beaches, mountain trails, and campgrounds making it a must-visit. If you do decide to fly, the ever-busy Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta is your closest major transit hub.
If you need a place to rest, the Bear Creek Marina, on the lake's northern edge, offers camper slips and RV sites, allowing visitors to stay overnight. The squiggly-shaped lake shares its name with nearby Jackson, "Georgia's outdoor capital," with a bold mix of exciting fun to be had, which awaits 15 minutes away and also has accommodations.
There's technically no bad time to visit Jackson Lake, depending on your definition of a good time. If you don't mind sweating, the sweltering summers shouldn't be a bother — though you might run into more crowds than usual, as folks flock here for the summer holidays. But if you'd rather play it cool, head over during the shoulder seasons for a bit of solitude. Be sure to bring bug spray and some sunblock.