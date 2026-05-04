Maine's State Park In The Western Mountains Is A Scenic Escape For Hiking, Camping, And Fun On The Lake
There's a good reason why Maine is called The Pine Tree State. In fact, a higher percentage of Maine is covered in forest than any other U.S. state. The country's northeasternmost state is dotted with 32 state parks that are covered with Eastern white pines. Mount Blue State Park, the largest of these, offers camping, hiking, and relaxation along Webb Lake.
The Lakes and Mountains Region — a remote part of Maine that borders New Hampshire and Canada — is full of grand mountain ranges, towering peaks, and glacial lakes. One of those ranges, the Longfellow Mountains, is home to Mount Katahdin, the state's highest peak. That's also where you'll find glacial Webb Lake, which is almost entirely surrounded by other peaks. During the Great Depression, the federal government purchased farmland around the lake as a Works Progress Administration project. Mount Blue State Park was established in 1955 after that land was transferred to Maine.
Since this state park is pretty remote, you'll need plenty of driving time to reach it. Maine's two largest airports, Portland International Jetport (PWM) and Bangor International Airport (BGR), are about two hours away. Nonstop flights from all over the county arrive in Portland, while nonstop flights from mostly East Coast cities land in Bangor. Depending on your departure point, you could also fly into one of the cities and out of the other.
Going hiking in Mount Blue State Park
Mount Blue State Park now covers 8,200 acres across Mount Blue, Center Hill, and Webb Lake's western shore. It's also bordered by the Tumbledown Public Reserved Land, an additional 10,000 acres of protected land. No wonder Mount Blue State Park is such a scenic getaway.
The best way to take in the state park's vistas — plus to get a lay of the land — is going for a hike. Mount Blue is the perfect trail on which to start. This 3-mile, out-and-back trail might be hard and steep, but you'll be rewarded with panoramic views from a 20-foot observation platform in the radio tower that replaced a 1932 fire tower. You can see Mount Blue State Park and Webb Lake, Little and Big Jackson Mountains, and Mount Tumbledown from the summit of the 3,187-foot mountain.
You don't have to go on a strenuous hike to enjoy the trails in Mount Blue State Park, though. The Center Hill Nature Trail is a moderate, half-mile loop that begins near the state park's headquarters. Be sure to grab an interpretive brochure to learn about the area's cultural and natural history as you hike up Center Hill for a view of Mount Blue. Then, along Webb Lake, you'll find the Mount Blue State Park Campground Trails, which combine the Swett Brook Trail and the Hopping Frog Nature Trail into a 2.5-mile loop. These easy trails hug the shore of the lake and wind through the woods.
Spend time on and around Webb Lake
After seeing 2,194-acre Webb Lake from so many viewpoints during your hikes, you'll probably be itching to get closer to the water. Along the state park's section of the lake, you'll find a sandy beach and a lot of water activities. At Webb Beach, you can go swimming in the clear (but always chilly) water. There's a boat launch along the edge of the water, which you can use to go fishing for brown trout, smallmouth bass, and white perch. You can rent canoes, kayaks, and paddle boats there, as well. Then, higher on the grass, you'll find a swing bench, a big picnic area, and the Mount Blue Nature Center, which has interactive displays and exhibits.
Just a short walk from Webb Beach, you'll also find the Mount Blue State Park Campground. Each of its 136 wooded tent and RV sites has private fire pits and picnic tables. There are shared hot showers and flushing toilets, too. To visit Mount Blue State Park, you must pay a day-use fee. The campground, which opens for the season in mid-May, requires an additional fee, as well as a reservation.
Mount Blue State Park is in the tiny town of Weld, which is home to fewer than 450 people. It's known for its scenic beauty and year-round outdoor activities more than its shops and restaurants. Luckily, Bethel, a small town that's a year-round outdoor paradise, is only a 40-mile drive away, if you need anything. Plus, if you're traveling through Portland, make sure to check out its restaurants, as it is one of the best foodie destinations in America.