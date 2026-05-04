Maine's State Park In The Western Mountains Is A Scenic Escape For Hiking, Camping, And Fun On The Lake

There's a good reason why Maine is called The Pine Tree State. In fact, a higher percentage of Maine is covered in forest than any other U.S. state. The country's northeasternmost state is dotted with 32 state parks that are covered with Eastern white pines. Mount Blue State Park, the largest of these, offers camping, hiking, and relaxation along Webb Lake.

The Lakes and Mountains Region — a remote part of Maine that borders New Hampshire and Canada — is full of grand mountain ranges, towering peaks, and glacial lakes. One of those ranges, the Longfellow Mountains, is home to Mount Katahdin, the state's highest peak. That's also where you'll find glacial Webb Lake, which is almost entirely surrounded by other peaks. During the Great Depression, the federal government purchased farmland around the lake as a Works Progress Administration project. Mount Blue State Park was established in 1955 after that land was transferred to Maine.

Since this state park is pretty remote, you'll need plenty of driving time to reach it. Maine's two largest airports, Portland International Jetport (PWM) and Bangor International Airport (BGR), are about two hours away. Nonstop flights from all over the county arrive in Portland, while nonstop flights from mostly East Coast cities land in Bangor. Depending on your departure point, you could also fly into one of the cities and out of the other.