Situated Between Detroit And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Charming Community With River Fishing And Museum Fun

The chunk of Ontario hugging Lake Erie provides a collection of understated destinations worthy of every dedicated traveler's itinerary, though they rarely make any must-visit lists. These humble, charming communities, like Dunnville, offer a unique mix of activities and attractions. Located between Detroit and less than an hour from Niagara Falls, the Canadian town offers river fishing, museum fun, and outdoor adventure.

The town of 5,900 was first formed in the mid-1800s, its location along the Grand River and Lake Erie drawing in textile and farming businesses. The original mills are gone, but as time has passed, this charming community has kept the intimate feel of a small town with a rich past. Lantern-lined streets lead to a diverse collection of shops and eateries, and the area's agricultural heritage is on full display at its charming Farmers' Market.

If you're visiting in spring and are an anthophile, add the Purple Haven Lavender and Flowers Farm to your itinerary. Its lavender fields, about 10 minutes outside of Dunnville, create a wave of purple terrain in July, when the plant flourishes. Be sure to book your tickets in advance. If you're not wild about flowers, head over instead to the Blueberry Knoll Berry Farm, where you can get your fill of antioxidant-filled fruit. The rest of the town merits a dedicated weekend, at the very least.