Situated Between Detroit And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Charming Community With River Fishing And Museum Fun
The chunk of Ontario hugging Lake Erie provides a collection of understated destinations worthy of every dedicated traveler's itinerary, though they rarely make any must-visit lists. These humble, charming communities, like Dunnville, offer a unique mix of activities and attractions. Located between Detroit and less than an hour from Niagara Falls, the Canadian town offers river fishing, museum fun, and outdoor adventure.
The town of 5,900 was first formed in the mid-1800s, its location along the Grand River and Lake Erie drawing in textile and farming businesses. The original mills are gone, but as time has passed, this charming community has kept the intimate feel of a small town with a rich past. Lantern-lined streets lead to a diverse collection of shops and eateries, and the area's agricultural heritage is on full display at its charming Farmers' Market.
If you're visiting in spring and are an anthophile, add the Purple Haven Lavender and Flowers Farm to your itinerary. Its lavender fields, about 10 minutes outside of Dunnville, create a wave of purple terrain in July, when the plant flourishes. Be sure to book your tickets in advance. If you're not wild about flowers, head over instead to the Blueberry Knoll Berry Farm, where you can get your fill of antioxidant-filled fruit. The rest of the town merits a dedicated weekend, at the very least.
Reel in some fish and see vintage airplanes
Dunnville's been on the map of anglers and commercial fishermen since the town's creation. They continue to flock to its shores along the Grand River and Lake Erie. The attraction lies in the wide selection of fish in the river, from smallmouth bass to walleye. The lake adds rainbow trout to the list, alongside more walleye and perch. If you're still new to sport fishing, local charters are available to help you find the best catch possible. But a certain species stands above the rest for locals. The town honors its fishing heritage with Muddy, a 50-foot sculpture of a mudcat fish (or brown bullhead) sitting at the town's Centennial Park. The species is so familiar to locals, they've decided to make it a mascot — while also reeling in more than a few on their own.
Be sure to spend some time exploring the Grand River itself. The scenic waterway includes trails, with paddling for those hoping to spend some time on the water, while the bucolic natural surroundings reveal a wide range of wildlife, from the bald eagles in the skies to the deer on the ground.
If you've had enough of nature, or if you're visiting during the colder winter months, Dunnville's aviation-centric museum provides education, fun, and warmth. The Royal Canadian Air Force Museum started its life as a training school for pilots, serving as an active airfield before transforming into a museum in 2003. Today, it displays the area's long ties to aviation, from a memorial garden for fallen service members to displays of historic items. The vintage aircraft and flight simulator present the most arresting part of the museum's collection, which can keep the youngest guests busy for at least a few hours.
The logistics of visiting Dunnville
If you happen to live within driving distance of Dunnville, hop in the car and go — you'll find it nestled right along Highway 3. Flying there is also an option, with John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport offering the closest major transit hub just 40 minutes away. The small town can be put into a bigger excursion around southern Ontario. One that includes the aforementioned Niagara Falls, which offers plenty to do besides seeing the waterfalls. Then swing over to Hamilton, considered "The Waterfall Capital of the World," with hundreds of falls, up to an hour's drive away.
Dunnville has a wide array of accommodations available, none of which should break the bank. Travelers looking to make a full outdoor adventure of their stay can head over to Rock Point Provincial Park, where guests can camp outdoors — after they've spent the day exploring the area's fossils and hiking trails.
To get a full dose of the community's vibes, visit in June, when Dunnville hosts its annual Mudcat Festival. The celebration merges local culture with live music, fun activities like street dancing, and a parade. If you're visiting during the summer, swing by Port Colborne, part of "Ontario's Unofficial Beach Capital" along Canada's Great Lakes shore. It's only half an hour away and, depending on the summer temperatures, going for a dip is an ideal way to recharge and refresh. Be sure to bring a camera, as Dunnville's home to stunning sunsets as the day ends and the light fades over Lake Erie.