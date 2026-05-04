North Carolina's Smoky Mountains Camping Escape Is A Hot Spot For World-Class Mountain Biking
The 40 miles of mountain bike trails at Tsali Recreation Area (pronounced SAH-lee) are frequently cited as one of the best mountain bike destinations in the USA. This family-friendly spot on emerald green Fontana Lake has an abundance of other outdoor recreation available, too, so there's plenty more to do when you aren't out there shredding flowy singletrack. Swimming, paddling, fishing, and horseback riding are all superb here, and the first-come, first-served, rustic campground lends itself to an immersive outdoor experience.
Formed by Fontana Dam, the highest dam east of the Rocky Mountains, the 29-mile-long lake has a uniquely convoluted outline, with 240 miles of shoreline to explore. Viewed from above on a map, its outline looks a bit like the branched fronds of a fern, because there are so many narrow, fjord-like fingers of water. The trails hug this shoreline for what feels like endless water views as you ride.
The major trail loops at Tsali Recreation Area are popular with both mountain bikers and equestrians, and to ensure that each user group has the maximum opportunity to enjoy their sport unimpeded, trails are reserved for either equestrians or bicyclists on alternating days (hikers are always welcome), so you'll need to check the posted schedule before hitting the trail. With the schedule rotating, you can count on fun trails being available any day of the week, no matter whether your steed of choice has hooves or knobby tires. To ride them all, camp at the lovely, forested Tsali Campground, with sites for tents or small RVs, just steps to Fontana Lake.
Biking the trails at Tsali Recreation Area
Tsali's 40 miles of mountain bike trails are a mix of groomed singletrack and logging roads, and they all fan out from a central trailhead, looping loosely alongside sparkling Fontana Lake with water views and a lot of up-and-down action. "The Tsali mountain bike trails are fantastic. They have a great combination of swooping trails, climbs and descents," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Clear signage indicates which trails are open to bikes and which to horses on any given day of the week. The well-marked trails also include trail maps with "you are here" markings at trail junctions. Each day, you'll have a pair of loops available: Mouse Branch and Thompson loops (8.7 and 7.3 miles), or Right and Left loops (13.9 and 11.9 miles). All offer views of the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake. The International Mountain Bicycling Association has named a version of the latter pair an "IMBA Epic," meaning that it's the kind of trail "many mountain bikers live for and make travel plans around."
All of these trails are rated by the National Forest Service as "moderately difficult." This doesn't mean you have to be a pro, just prudent. "If you have people in your party with different age and skill levels, that is not a problem at Tsali," writes another Tripadvisor reviewer who came with a group of Boy Scouts. "We found that Tsali offered an enjoyable trip for both our experienced mountain bike riders and our younger riders and riders with less experience." If you don't own a bike, or you just want some beginner hand-holding, you can book a guided mountain bike tour with a local outfitter, with all the equipment furnished.
Camping and recreating at Tsali Recreation Area
In the heart of North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest, Tsali Campground is a rustic gem, with just 42 campsites. You can walk or ride to the trailhead right from the campground, which is open seasonally, from April 15 through October 31. As with any first-come, first-served campground, it's a good idea to arrive early on a weekend to snag a spot. There are no RV hookups, but water spigots and bear-proof trash receptacles are available. Flush toilets and hot showers are a welcome perk after a hot, sweaty bike ride. "The campground offers the perfect mix of seclusion and comfort," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
A boat ramp right next to the campground gives easy lake access for both motorized boats and paddle craft. Anglers come to fish for walleye, while kayakers and paddleboarders can explore the lake's secluded fjords. "One of our favorite kayak launches," writes one Google reviewer. "A lot of beginner kayak classes are held there, fun to watch people learning new skills." The lake is good for a refreshing post-ride dip, and swimming is allowed, but note that there is no beach here.
The nearest town is charming Bryson City, a Great Smoky Mountains gateway 14 miles away, with bike shops and a cool brewery, as well as inns you can stay at if camping isn't your jam. And Tsali makes a great destination for a spontaneous weekend getaway from artsy, eclectic Asheville, North Carolina, just 77 miles east.