North Carolina's Smoky Mountains Camping Escape Is A Hot Spot For World-Class Mountain Biking

The 40 miles of mountain bike trails at Tsali Recreation Area (pronounced SAH-lee) are frequently cited as one of the best mountain bike destinations in the USA. This family-friendly spot on emerald green Fontana Lake has an abundance of other outdoor recreation available, too, so there's plenty more to do when you aren't out there shredding flowy singletrack. Swimming, paddling, fishing, and horseback riding are all superb here, and the first-come, first-served, rustic campground lends itself to an immersive outdoor experience.

Formed by Fontana Dam, the highest dam east of the Rocky Mountains, the 29-mile-long lake has a uniquely convoluted outline, with 240 miles of shoreline to explore. Viewed from above on a map, its outline looks a bit like the branched fronds of a fern, because there are so many narrow, fjord-like fingers of water. The trails hug this shoreline for what feels like endless water views as you ride.

The major trail loops at Tsali Recreation Area are popular with both mountain bikers and equestrians, and to ensure that each user group has the maximum opportunity to enjoy their sport unimpeded, trails are reserved for either equestrians or bicyclists on alternating days (hikers are always welcome), so you'll need to check the posted schedule before hitting the trail. With the schedule rotating, you can count on fun trails being available any day of the week, no matter whether your steed of choice has hooves or knobby tires. To ride them all, camp at the lovely, forested Tsali Campground, with sites for tents or small RVs, just steps to Fontana Lake.